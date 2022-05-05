RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine says Russia using 'missile terrorism' | EU takes step toward Russian oil ban | Calculating Mariupol theater airstrike dead
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:26 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Abuse-clouded prison gets attention, but will things change?

The story so far: AP’s investigation into federal prisons

W.Va. House race pits Trump loyalty against infrastructure

Advocates worry other rights at risk if court overturns Roe

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills

Biden showcases deficit progress in bid to counter critics

What’s next in the investigation of the Supreme Court leak?

Abortion draft puts unusual public pressure on Supreme Court

Abrams raises $11.7 million in Georgia governor’s race

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Biden ends nearly 20-year drought by publicly recognizing 2021 Presidential Rank Awards recipients

Hackers find more than 400 vulnerabilities in DoD's industrial base companies

VA hired 59,000 employees this year, but still struggles with workforce shortages

IRS looks to automate how it processes paper tax returns to tackle its backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up