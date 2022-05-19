AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

How Pa. GOP gov pick could turn election lies into action EXPLAINER: How mailed ballots slow results in Pennsylvania Oz,…

How Pa. GOP gov pick could turn election lies into action EXPLAINER: How mailed ballots slow results in Pennsylvania Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary House passes domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo shooting Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage Senate confirms Brink as new US ambassador to Ukraine In meeting with US, Turkey gives mixed signals on wider NATO US warns abortion ruling could increase extremist violence US intel shows Russians fear Mariupol abuse will backfire A third of US should be considering masks, officials say Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.