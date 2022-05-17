RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian war effort runs into hurdles | Finland, Sweden inch closer to NATO | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:28 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Election 2022: Trump’s influence over GOP faces fresh tests

Oregon Democrat at risk as 5 states hold US House primaries

War Crimes Watch: Targeting schools, Russia bombs the future

Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods

Press secretary hopes her rise helps kids ‘dream bigger’

Buffalo shooter’s previous threat raises red-flag questions

White House moves to loosen remittance, flight rules on Cuba

Opening statements set in trial linked to Russia probe

US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage

With echoes of Trump, GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Proposed NIH budget boost spending for experimentation, examines lower grant funding for minority scientists

Space National Guard still up in the air but lawmakers want to move forward

Agencies saved half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

Herndon’s ManTech to be acquired by Carlyle Group for $4.2 billion

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up