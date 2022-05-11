Pillen beats Trump’s candidate in Nebraska governor primary
Trump-backed US Rep. Alex Mooney wins W.Va. GOP primary
Biden sees bigger role for US farms due to Ukraine war
Inside the manhunt for an escaped murder suspect and jailer
US, Western Europe fret over uncertain Ukraine war endgame
Democrats’ bill would make Roe v. Wade law, and expand it
Political reality: Congress can’t save — or end — abortion
Biden pushes ‘ultra-MAGA’ label on GOP as he defends record
House approves $40B in Ukraine aid, beefing up Biden request
2022 midterms: What to watch in Nebraska, West Virginia
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.