RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | Russia pounds Odesa | Ukrainian fighters appeal for evacuation | US intel questioned
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:52 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pillen beats Trump’s candidate in Nebraska governor primary

Trump-backed US Rep. Alex Mooney wins W.Va. GOP primary

Biden sees bigger role for US farms due to Ukraine war

Inside the manhunt for an escaped murder suspect and jailer

US, Western Europe fret over uncertain Ukraine war endgame

Democrats’ bill would make Roe v. Wade law, and expand it

Political reality: Congress can’t save — or end — abortion

Biden pushes ‘ultra-MAGA’ label on GOP as he defends record

House approves $40B in Ukraine aid, beefing up Biden request

2022 midterms: What to watch in Nebraska, West Virginia

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Tabletop exercises to put CMMC 2.0 through the paces

Retirement processing times inching down so far in 2022

How much does inflation actually matter to DoD and can it be fixed?

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up