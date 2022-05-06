RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hill bargainers seek Ukraine aid deal | US Cyber Command helps Lithuania | US seizes Russian oligarch's superyacht
AP Top Political News at 12:41 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 12:00 AM

GOP works to get out the vote after calling elections rigged

Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees during border visit

It’s Chief Justice Roberts’ Court, but does he still lead?

Official: US gave intel before Ukraine sank Russian warship

Once conflicted, Biden embraces role as abortion defender

Abuse-clouded prison gets attention, but will things change?

Hill bargainers seek Ukraine aid deal, COVID aid in question

Pence: Leaked abortion draft opinion helps some ’22 hopefuls

COVID coverage for all dries up even as hospital costs rise

Biden taps 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary

