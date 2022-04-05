RAMW reveals nominees for this year’s annual RAMMY Awards

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington returned to Hamilton Live Tuesday evening for its big reveal, announcing the finalists for this…

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington returned to Hamilton Live Tuesday evening for its big reveal, announcing the finalists for this year’s RAMMY Awards and returning to the same venue where it gathered for the event in years past, before the Covid-19 pandemic that set off a chaotic and financially painful two-plus years for the region’s hospitality industry.

Event organizers sought to bring back as much of the prior programming as possible for the local restaurant industry’s annual awards, including categories that the pandemic had sidelined, such as chef and restaurant of the year, said Kathy Hollinger, president and CEO of RAMW. Other categories this year, such as Splendid Holidays at Home Offerings and Standout Family Meal Packages To-Go, served as a reminder that conditions remain far from normal.

“Truly, truly an honor to welcome you back to the Hamilton Live, and you know what?” Hollinger asked the audience. “We are not going to take anything for granted, that…