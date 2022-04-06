CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1049½ 1056¼ 1023½ 1036¾ —8½ Jul 1048 1056½ 1024¾ 1039¼ —6¼ Sep 1041¼ 1048¾ 1017¾ 1035 —2½ Dec 1029¾ 1040¼ 1010 1029 +1¾ Mar 1012½ 1023¾ 994¾ 1016¼ +5 May 990½ 1002¾ 978½ 1002¾ +13 Jul 925 933 910½ 928½ +3 Sep 900 900 900 900 —7¼ Dec 896½ 900 882 900 +1¼ Jul 802¾ 802¾ 802¾ 802¾ —3 Est. sales 62,036. Tue.’s sales 79,201 Tue.’s open int 344,615, up 284 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 759¾ 761½ 750¼ 753½ —6¼ Jul 747¾ 750¾ 739¼ 744 —4¼ Sep 716 720¾ 711 713½ —4 Dec 705½ 710½ 699½ 702¾ —3¾ Mar 707½ 712 701¾ 705¼ —2¾ May 707¼ 712 701¾ 705 —2¾ Jul 703 707¼ 698¼ 701¼ —2 Sep 650 653¾ 648¾ 650¼ — ¾ Dec 627 630 626¼ 628 +1 Mar 633 635¼ 633 633½ +½ May 628 636½ 628 636½ +3 Dec 570½ 573¼ 569¼ 573¼ +2¾ Jul 579½ 580 579½ 579¾ +¼ Dec 550 555 550 555 +4 Est. sales 212,166. Tue.’s sales 331,999 Tue.’s open int 1,556,206, up 12,135 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 742 755½ 737 751½ +6¼ Jul 723 731¾ 719¾ 728 +1 Sep 580 584 580 584 +4 Dec 579¾ 579¾ 571 577½ +3¾ Mar 574½ 574½ 574½ 574½ +3¾ Est. sales 299. Tue.’s sales 444 Tue.’s open int 3,063 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1630 1643 1615 1619¼ —11¾ Jul 1613 1625 1599¼ 1604¼ —9¾ Aug 1574¼ 1585¼ 1559¾ 1563 —12 Sep 1500 1509¾ 1482¼ 1488 —12¾ Nov 1455 1463 1437 1440¼ —15½ Jan 1452 1460 1435½ 1438¾ —14¾ Mar 1432 1435 1417¼ 1419¼ —12¾ May 1429½ 1433 1415½ 1418½ —11¼ Jul 1426¼ 1433 1416¼ 1419 —11 Nov 1350¼ 1355¾ 1337½ 1341½ —10¾ Nov 1265¼ 1269 1264¼ 1264¼ —3½ Est. sales 123,565. Tue.’s sales 144,692 Tue.’s open int 756,785, up 1,274

