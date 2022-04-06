CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1049½
|1056¼
|1023½
|1036¾
|—8½
|Jul
|1048
|1056½
|1024¾
|1039¼
|—6¼
|Sep
|1041¼
|1048¾
|1017¾
|1035
|—2½
|Dec
|1029¾
|1040¼
|1010
|1029
|+1¾
|Mar
|1012½
|1023¾
|994¾
|1016¼
|+5
|May
|990½
|1002¾
|978½
|1002¾
|+13
|Jul
|925
|933
|910½
|928½
|+3
|Sep
|900
|900
|900
|900
|—7¼
|Dec
|896½
|900
|882
|900
|+1¼
|Jul
|802¾
|802¾
|802¾
|802¾
|—3
|Est. sales 62,036.
|Tue.’s sales 79,201
|Tue.’s open int 344,615,
|up 284
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|759¾
|761½
|750¼
|753½
|—6¼
|Jul
|747¾
|750¾
|739¼
|744
|—4¼
|Sep
|716
|720¾
|711
|713½
|—4
|Dec
|705½
|710½
|699½
|702¾
|—3¾
|Mar
|707½
|712
|701¾
|705¼
|—2¾
|May
|707¼
|712
|701¾
|705
|—2¾
|Jul
|703
|707¼
|698¼
|701¼
|—2
|Sep
|650
|653¾
|648¾
|650¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|627
|630
|626¼
|628
|+1
|Mar
|633
|635¼
|633
|633½
|+½
|May
|628
|636½
|628
|636½
|+3
|Dec
|570½
|573¼
|569¼
|573¼
|+2¾
|Jul
|579½
|580
|579½
|579¾
|+¼
|Dec
|550
|555
|550
|555
|+4
|Est. sales 212,166.
|Tue.’s sales 331,999
|Tue.’s open int 1,556,206,
|up 12,135
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|742
|755½
|737
|751½
|+6¼
|Jul
|723
|731¾
|719¾
|728
|+1
|Sep
|580
|584
|580
|584
|+4
|Dec
|579¾
|579¾
|571
|577½
|+3¾
|Mar
|574½
|574½
|574½
|574½
|+3¾
|Est. sales 299.
|Tue.’s sales 444
|Tue.’s open int 3,063
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1630
|1643
|1615
|1619¼
|—11¾
|Jul
|1613
|1625
|1599¼
|1604¼
|—9¾
|Aug
|1574¼
|1585¼
|1559¾
|1563
|—12
|Sep
|1500
|1509¾
|1482¼
|1488
|—12¾
|Nov
|1455
|1463
|1437
|1440¼
|—15½
|Jan
|1452
|1460
|1435½
|1438¾
|—14¾
|Mar
|1432
|1435
|1417¼
|1419¼
|—12¾
|May
|1429½
|1433
|1415½
|1418½
|—11¼
|Jul
|1426¼
|1433
|1416¼
|1419
|—11
|Nov
|1350¼
|1355¾
|1337½
|1341½
|—10¾
|Nov
|1265¼
|1269
|1264¼
|1264¼
|—3½
|Est. sales 123,565.
|Tue.’s sales 144,692
|Tue.’s open int 756,785,
|up 1,274
