Preclosing

The Associated Press

April 6, 2022, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1049½ 1056¼ 1023½ 1036¾ —8½
Jul 1048 1056½ 1024¾ 1039¼ —6¼
Sep 1041¼ 1048¾ 1017¾ 1035 —2½
Dec 1029¾ 1040¼ 1010 1029 +1¾
Mar 1012½ 1023¾ 994¾ 1016¼ +5
May 990½ 1002¾ 978½ 1002¾ +13
Jul 925 933 910½ 928½ +3
Sep 900 900 900 900 —7¼
Dec 896½ 900 882 900 +1¼
Jul 802¾ 802¾ 802¾ 802¾ —3
Est. sales 62,036. Tue.’s sales 79,201
Tue.’s open int 344,615, up 284
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 759¾ 761½ 750¼ 753½ —6¼
Jul 747¾ 750¾ 739¼ 744 —4¼
Sep 716 720¾ 711 713½ —4
Dec 705½ 710½ 699½ 702¾ —3¾
Mar 707½ 712 701¾ 705¼ —2¾
May 707¼ 712 701¾ 705 —2¾
Jul 703 707¼ 698¼ 701¼ —2
Sep 650 653¾ 648¾ 650¼ ¾
Dec 627 630 626¼ 628 +1
Mar 633 635¼ 633 633½
May 628 636½ 628 636½ +3
Dec 570½ 573¼ 569¼ 573¼ +2¾
Jul 579½ 580 579½ 579¾
Dec 550 555 550 555 +4
Est. sales 212,166. Tue.’s sales 331,999
Tue.’s open int 1,556,206, up 12,135
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 742 755½ 737 751½ +6¼
Jul 723 731¾ 719¾ 728 +1
Sep 580 584 580 584 +4
Dec 579¾ 579¾ 571 577½ +3¾
Mar 574½ 574½ 574½ 574½ +3¾
Est. sales 299. Tue.’s sales 444
Tue.’s open int 3,063
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1630 1643 1615 1619¼ —11¾
Jul 1613 1625 1599¼ 1604¼ —9¾
Aug 1574¼ 1585¼ 1559¾ 1563 —12
Sep 1500 1509¾ 1482¼ 1488 —12¾
Nov 1455 1463 1437 1440¼ —15½
Jan 1452 1460 1435½ 1438¾ —14¾
Mar 1432 1435 1417¼ 1419¼ —12¾
May 1429½ 1433 1415½ 1418½ —11¼
Jul 1426¼ 1433 1416¼ 1419 —11
Nov 1350¼ 1355¾ 1337½ 1341½ —10¾
Nov 1265¼ 1269 1264¼ 1264¼ —3½
Est. sales 123,565. Tue.’s sales 144,692
Tue.’s open int 756,785, up 1,274

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

