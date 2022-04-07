CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1040¼ 1044½ 1025¼ 1031 —7¼ Jul 1043¼ 1047½ 1029¼ 1035 —5¾ Sep 1038¼ 1042½ 1026 1032¼ —4½ Dec 1032 1035 1022 1027½ —4½ Mar 1015 1021½ 1011¾ 1019¼ — ¾ May 995¾ 1003¾ 994 1002½ +1 Jul 925½ 932½ 921¼ 930¼ —1 Dec 902¼ 904¾ 902¼ 904¼ Est. sales 32,228. Wed.’s sales 73,280 Wed.’s open int 345,968, up 1,353 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 755¾ 759 748½ 752 —4½ Jul 746 749½ 740½ 744 —3 Sep 712¾ 715¾ 711¼ 713½ —2¼ Dec 702½ 705¾ 700½ 704¼ — ½ Mar 705¼ 708 703¼ 706¼ —1 May 704½ 707¾ 703¼ 706½ — ¾ Jul 701¼ 704 699¾ 702½ — ¾ Sep 652¾ 653 651 653 +1¾ Dec 628 631¾ 626¾ 631¾ +3¼ Mar 635 637 635 636¾ +1½ Jul 636½ 637¾ 636½ 637¾ +4¾ Dec 575 576¼ 574¾ 576¼ +2¼ Dec 555 555 555 555 +1¾ Est. sales 117,149. Wed.’s sales 254,781 Wed.’s open int 1,558,747, up 2,541 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 753¾ 770 750 770 +17½ Jul 724½ 737¾ 724 737¾ +10¼ Sep 584 590 584 590 +4¾ Dec 576¾ 579½ 576¾ 579½ +¾ Est. sales 105. Wed.’s sales 318 Wed.’s open int 3,052 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1620 1644 1614¾ 1639¼ +19¾ Jul 1603½ 1626¼ 1599 1621½ +18 Aug 1560¼ 1584 1557¾ 1579¾ +16¾ Sep 1483¼ 1506¾ 1480¾ 1504¼ +18 Nov 1444 1465 1438¼ 1458½ +14½ Jan 1442 1464¼ 1437½ 1458½ +15¾ Mar 1425¾ 1446¼ 1424½ 1439½ +14¼ May 1429 1445 1425½ 1438¼ +14¼ Jul 1430 1443¼ 1430 1441 +16¼ Nov 1340½ 1364¼ 1340½ 1360½ +14½ Jan 1360 1360 1357¼ 1357¼ +9 Nov 1270 1275 1267½ 1270 +2¾ Nov 1246 1246 1246 1246 +2¾ Est. sales 94,531. Wed.’s sales 143,816 Wed.’s open int 755,894 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 71.94 73.13 71.50 72.83 +1.00 Jul 70.28 71.59 69.94 71.33 +1.06 Aug 68.30 69.60 68.05 69.44 +1.16 Sep 67.00 68.28 66.88 68.13 +1.16 Oct 65.81 67.17 65.75 66.97 +1.16 Dec 65.42 66.76 65.17 66.44 +1.10 Jan 65.15 66.10 64.84 65.92 +1.09 Mar 64.24 65.31 64.24 65.29 +1.10 May 64.53 64.83 64.53 64.83 +1.08 Jul 63.78 64.50 63.78 64.46 +1.08 Oct 62.97 62.97 62.88 62.88 +1.12 Dec 61.98 62.92 61.98 62.82 +1.15 Est. sales 36,514. Wed.’s sales 72,033 Wed.’s open int 349,268 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 459.90 465.30 459.60 460.70 —1.10 Jul 452.50 458.10 452.50 455.10 +.60 Aug 443.00 446.90 441.70 444.30 +.30 Sep 428.70 433.80 428.70 431.60 +.90 Oct 416.10 420.60 415.90 418.70 +1.40 Dec 414.10 418.70 413.30 416.90 +1.60 Jan 410.00 414.50 410.00 412.60 +1.70 Mar 401.80 404.50 399.30 402.30 +1.20 May 397.20 400.20 397.20 400.20 +2.60 Dec 378.00 378.00 378.00 378.00 +.70 Est. sales 29,813. Wed.’s sales 62,763 Wed.’s open int 396,903

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.