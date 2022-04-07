CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1040¼
|1044½
|1025¼
|1031
|—7¼
|Jul
|1043¼
|1047½
|1029¼
|1035
|—5¾
|Sep
|1038¼
|1042½
|1026
|1032¼
|—4½
|Dec
|1032
|1035
|1022
|1027½
|—4½
|Mar
|1015
|1021½
|1011¾
|1019¼
|—
|¾
|May
|995¾
|1003¾
|994
|1002½
|+1
|Jul
|925½
|932½
|921¼
|930¼
|—1
|Dec
|902¼
|904¾
|902¼
|904¼
|Est. sales 32,228.
|Wed.’s sales 73,280
|Wed.’s open int 345,968,
|up 1,353
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|755¾
|759
|748½
|752
|—4½
|Jul
|746
|749½
|740½
|744
|—3
|Sep
|712¾
|715¾
|711¼
|713½
|—2¼
|Dec
|702½
|705¾
|700½
|704¼
|—
|½
|Mar
|705¼
|708
|703¼
|706¼
|—1
|May
|704½
|707¾
|703¼
|706½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|701¼
|704
|699¾
|702½
|—
|¾
|Sep
|652¾
|653
|651
|653
|+1¾
|Dec
|628
|631¾
|626¾
|631¾
|+3¼
|Mar
|635
|637
|635
|636¾
|+1½
|Jul
|636½
|637¾
|636½
|637¾
|+4¾
|Dec
|575
|576¼
|574¾
|576¼
|+2¼
|Dec
|555
|555
|555
|555
|+1¾
|Est. sales 117,149.
|Wed.’s sales 254,781
|Wed.’s open int 1,558,747,
|up 2,541
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|753¾
|770
|750
|770
|+17½
|Jul
|724½
|737¾
|724
|737¾
|+10¼
|Sep
|584
|590
|584
|590
|+4¾
|Dec
|576¾
|579½
|576¾
|579½
|+¾
|Est. sales 105.
|Wed.’s sales 318
|Wed.’s open int 3,052
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1620
|1644
|1614¾
|1639¼
|+19¾
|Jul
|1603½
|1626¼
|1599
|1621½
|+18
|Aug
|1560¼
|1584
|1557¾
|1579¾
|+16¾
|Sep
|1483¼
|1506¾
|1480¾
|1504¼
|+18
|Nov
|1444
|1465
|1438¼
|1458½
|+14½
|Jan
|1442
|1464¼
|1437½
|1458½
|+15¾
|Mar
|1425¾
|1446¼
|1424½
|1439½
|+14¼
|May
|1429
|1445
|1425½
|1438¼
|+14¼
|Jul
|1430
|1443¼
|1430
|1441
|+16¼
|Nov
|1340½
|1364¼
|1340½
|1360½
|+14½
|Jan
|1360
|1360
|1357¼
|1357¼
|+9
|Nov
|1270
|1275
|1267½
|1270
|+2¾
|Nov
|1246
|1246
|1246
|1246
|+2¾
|Est. sales 94,531.
|Wed.’s sales 143,816
|Wed.’s open int 755,894
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|71.94
|73.13
|71.50
|72.83
|+1.00
|Jul
|70.28
|71.59
|69.94
|71.33
|+1.06
|Aug
|68.30
|69.60
|68.05
|69.44
|+1.16
|Sep
|67.00
|68.28
|66.88
|68.13
|+1.16
|Oct
|65.81
|67.17
|65.75
|66.97
|+1.16
|Dec
|65.42
|66.76
|65.17
|66.44
|+1.10
|Jan
|65.15
|66.10
|64.84
|65.92
|+1.09
|Mar
|64.24
|65.31
|64.24
|65.29
|+1.10
|May
|64.53
|64.83
|64.53
|64.83
|+1.08
|Jul
|63.78
|64.50
|63.78
|64.46
|+1.08
|Oct
|62.97
|62.97
|62.88
|62.88
|+1.12
|Dec
|61.98
|62.92
|61.98
|62.82
|+1.15
|Est. sales 36,514.
|Wed.’s sales 72,033
|Wed.’s open int 349,268
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|459.90
|465.30
|459.60
|460.70
|—1.10
|Jul
|452.50
|458.10
|452.50
|455.10
|+.60
|Aug
|443.00
|446.90
|441.70
|444.30
|+.30
|Sep
|428.70
|433.80
|428.70
|431.60
|+.90
|Oct
|416.10
|420.60
|415.90
|418.70
|+1.40
|Dec
|414.10
|418.70
|413.30
|416.90
|+1.60
|Jan
|410.00
|414.50
|410.00
|412.60
|+1.70
|Mar
|401.80
|404.50
|399.30
|402.30
|+1.20
|May
|397.20
|400.20
|397.20
|400.20
|+2.60
|Dec
|378.00
|378.00
|378.00
|378.00
|+.70
|Est. sales 29,813.
|Wed.’s sales 62,763
|Wed.’s open int 396,903
