The Associated Press

April 7, 2022, 10:43 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1040¼ 1044½ 1025¼ 1031 —7¼
Jul 1043¼ 1047½ 1029¼ 1035 —5¾
Sep 1038¼ 1042½ 1026 1032¼ —4½
Dec 1032 1035 1022 1027½ —4½
Mar 1015 1021½ 1011¾ 1019¼ ¾
May 995¾ 1003¾ 994 1002½ +1
Jul 925½ 932½ 921¼ 930¼ —1
Dec 902¼ 904¾ 902¼ 904¼
Est. sales 32,228. Wed.’s sales 73,280
Wed.’s open int 345,968, up 1,353
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 755¾ 759 748½ 752 —4½
Jul 746 749½ 740½ 744 —3
Sep 712¾ 715¾ 711¼ 713½ —2¼
Dec 702½ 705¾ 700½ 704¼ ½
Mar 705¼ 708 703¼ 706¼ —1
May 704½ 707¾ 703¼ 706½ ¾
Jul 701¼ 704 699¾ 702½ ¾
Sep 652¾ 653 651 653 +1¾
Dec 628 631¾ 626¾ 631¾ +3¼
Mar 635 637 635 636¾ +1½
Jul 636½ 637¾ 636½ 637¾ +4¾
Dec 575 576¼ 574¾ 576¼ +2¼
Dec 555 555 555 555 +1¾
Est. sales 117,149. Wed.’s sales 254,781
Wed.’s open int 1,558,747, up 2,541
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 753¾ 770 750 770 +17½
Jul 724½ 737¾ 724 737¾ +10¼
Sep 584 590 584 590 +4¾
Dec 576¾ 579½ 576¾ 579½
Est. sales 105. Wed.’s sales 318
Wed.’s open int 3,052
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1620 1644 1614¾ 1639¼ +19¾
Jul 1603½ 1626¼ 1599 1621½ +18
Aug 1560¼ 1584 1557¾ 1579¾ +16¾
Sep 1483¼ 1506¾ 1480¾ 1504¼ +18
Nov 1444 1465 1438¼ 1458½ +14½
Jan 1442 1464¼ 1437½ 1458½ +15¾
Mar 1425¾ 1446¼ 1424½ 1439½ +14¼
May 1429 1445 1425½ 1438¼ +14¼
Jul 1430 1443¼ 1430 1441 +16¼
Nov 1340½ 1364¼ 1340½ 1360½ +14½
Jan 1360 1360 1357¼ 1357¼ +9
Nov 1270 1275 1267½ 1270 +2¾
Nov 1246 1246 1246 1246 +2¾
Est. sales 94,531. Wed.’s sales 143,816
Wed.’s open int 755,894
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 71.94 73.13 71.50 72.83 +1.00
Jul 70.28 71.59 69.94 71.33 +1.06
Aug 68.30 69.60 68.05 69.44 +1.16
Sep 67.00 68.28 66.88 68.13 +1.16
Oct 65.81 67.17 65.75 66.97 +1.16
Dec 65.42 66.76 65.17 66.44 +1.10
Jan 65.15 66.10 64.84 65.92 +1.09
Mar 64.24 65.31 64.24 65.29 +1.10
May 64.53 64.83 64.53 64.83 +1.08
Jul 63.78 64.50 63.78 64.46 +1.08
Oct 62.97 62.97 62.88 62.88 +1.12
Dec 61.98 62.92 61.98 62.82 +1.15
Est. sales 36,514. Wed.’s sales 72,033
Wed.’s open int 349,268
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 459.90 465.30 459.60 460.70 —1.10
Jul 452.50 458.10 452.50 455.10 +.60
Aug 443.00 446.90 441.70 444.30 +.30
Sep 428.70 433.80 428.70 431.60 +.90
Oct 416.10 420.60 415.90 418.70 +1.40
Dec 414.10 418.70 413.30 416.90 +1.60
Jan 410.00 414.50 410.00 412.60 +1.70
Mar 401.80 404.50 399.30 402.30 +1.20
May 397.20 400.20 397.20 400.20 +2.60
Dec 378.00 378.00 378.00 378.00 +.70
Est. sales 29,813. Wed.’s sales 62,763
Wed.’s open int 396,903

