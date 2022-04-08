My Story: Jasmine Jones on how she created businesses to help women with cancer

Editor’s note: “My Story” is where business executives share their personal and professional backgrounds and journeys that have made them…

Editor’s note: “My Story” is where business executives share their personal and professional backgrounds and journeys that have made them who they are, in their own candid words, from the challenges of confronting stereotypes to the glory in overcoming them. Amid calls for racial justice, we can only make real change with greater awareness and understanding — and the ability to learn from each other’s experiences.

Lately, I’ve been thinking about my grandmother’s life and how it shaped me into the CEO that I am today. My business is not only core to who I am as a woman, but it is also an extension of my family’s history.

My grandmother, Josephine, was born in 1936 in a small town in Virginia. She worked as a nurse until she retired. She saved the lives of countless children throughout her career. She purchased a home. She raised three daughters. She survived breast cancer once, then succumbed to it in 2009. It was her journey that inspired me to change the way women…