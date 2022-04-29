RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine slams Kyiv attack | Easing Europe's reliance on Russian gas | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 2:51 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of May 2

Bausch + Lomb – Vaughan, Canada, 35 million shares, priced $21-$24, managed by Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs. Proposed NYSE stock symbol BLCO. Business: Supplier of contact lenses and eyecare products.

