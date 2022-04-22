RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mass graves near Mariupol | 'Horror story' of violations | US lawmakers want field hospitals | Ukrainian boy's journey to US dad continues
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

April 22, 2022, 3:27 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Apr. 25

Belite Bio – San Diego, 6 million shares, priced $5.50-$6.50, managed by The Benchmark Company, Proposed Nasdaq symbol BLTE. Business: Phase 3 biotech developing novel therapies for retinal degeneration and metabolic diseases.

Tenon Medical – Los Gatos, Calif., 4 million shares, priced $4.50-$5.50, managed by The Benchmark Company/Valuable Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TNON. Business: Launching a surgical implant system for sacroiliac joint fusion procedures.

