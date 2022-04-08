RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strike on rail station | New sanction target Putin's daughters | Russia cuts interest rate | Photos
The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 6:41 PM

Balanced Fund 16065.32 – .19 – 1.39 – 6.05

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2220.76 – .79 – 2.47 – 9.55

Emerging Markets 387.36 + .41 – 1.87 – 10.59

Equity Income Fund 17824.14 + .34 + .23 – .06

GNMA 733.35 – .44 – 1.33 – 5.73

General Municipal Debt 1422.85 – .13 – .91 – 7.48

Gold Fund 428.46 + 1.78 – .56 + 15.89

High Current Yield 2468.82 – .49 – 1.32 – 5.28

High Yield Municipal 685.47 – .17 – 1.08 – 8.03

International Fund 2286.95 – .12 – 2.04 – 9.34

Science and Technology Fund 4690.60 – 2.79 – 6.44 – 18.03

Short Investment Grade 378.54 – .11 – .15 – 2.89

Short Municipal 188.87 – .03 – .22 – 2.22

US Government 676.65 – .29 – 1.61 – 6.81

