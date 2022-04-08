Balanced Fund 16065.32 – .19 – 1.39 – 6.05
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2220.76 – .79 – 2.47 – 9.55
Emerging Markets 387.36 + .41 – 1.87 – 10.59
Equity Income Fund 17824.14 + .34 + .23 – .06
GNMA 733.35 – .44 – 1.33 – 5.73
General Municipal Debt 1422.85 – .13 – .91 – 7.48
Gold Fund 428.46 + 1.78 – .56 + 15.89
High Current Yield 2468.82 – .49 – 1.32 – 5.28
High Yield Municipal 685.47 – .17 – 1.08 – 8.03
International Fund 2286.95 – .12 – 2.04 – 9.34
Science and Technology Fund 4690.60 – 2.79 – 6.44 – 18.03
Short Investment Grade 378.54 – .11 – .15 – 2.89
Short Municipal 188.87 – .03 – .22 – 2.22
US Government 676.65 – .29 – 1.61 – 6.81
