Latest News » Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

April 20, 2022, 11:23 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May declined 18.75 cents at $1.2025 a bushel; May corn was off 1 cent at $8.0375 a bushel; May oats lost 18.25 cents at $7.2750 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 11.25 cents at $17.2550 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 1.25 cents at $1.4215 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 1.25 cents at $1.5737 a pound; May lean hogs fell 4.18 cents at $1.1232 a pound.

