Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

April 7, 2022, 3:35 PM

Wheat for May fell 18.25 cents at $10.20 a bushel; May corn was up 1.25 cents at $7.5775 a bushel, May rose 14.75 cents at $7.6725 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 26 cents at $16.4550 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was up .30 cent at $1.38 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off .70 cent at $1.5640 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs rose .30 cent at $.9905 a pound.

