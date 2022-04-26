Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How is Trans-Dniester related to war? | Russia pounds eastern Ukraine | War heats up cooking oil prices | Photos
The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 3:42 PM

Wheat for May gained 21.25 cents at $10.8325 a bushel; May corn rose 3 cents at $8.0325 bushel, May oats dropped 21.25 cents at $6.94 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 1.75 cents at $17.0525 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was up .90 cent at $1.40 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off .35 cent at $1.5620 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs fell 2.60 cents at $1.0520 a pound.

