OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1123¼ 1135 1096 1099 —21½ Jul 1130½ 1143½ 1105¾ 1109 —19¾ Sep 1129¾ 1136¼ 1102 1105 —18¼ Dec 1120 1125 1095 1100 —14½ Mar 1105¼ 1115 1086¼ 1095 —9¾ May 1097 1099 1074 1087½ —3¼ Jul 1026 1041¼ 1013½ 1038¾ +9½ Sep 1020 1031½ 1015 1031½ +11 Dec 1019 1034¾ 1003 1030¾ +10 Mar 994 1016¾ 994 1016¾ +11 May 999¼ +13 Jul 904 916½ 902 916½ +11 Est. sales 65,921. Mon.’s sales 63,930 Mon.’s open int 339,365 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 813¼ 819¾ 799¾ 804 —9¼ Jul 807 814 797 799¾ —7¼ Sep 765 771¾ 758¾ 761½ —4½ Dec 748¾ 755 742¾ 747 —2¾ Mar 750¼ 756 744½ 749¼ —2 May 749¾ 755 745¼ 749½ —1¼ Jul 745 750 740½ 744½ —1¾ Sep 692 696½ 690¼ 694½ +2½ Dec 668 678 667 674½ +5½ Mar 675 683¾ 674¼ 680½ +5½ May 676¾ 682 674¼ 681½ +4¾ Jul 676 680 676 678 +5¼ Sep 615 616¾ 615 616¾ +1¾ Dec 595 601 594½ 598½ +2¾ Jul 607¼ +2¾ Dec 571¼ 576 571 576 +1¾ Est. sales 346,870. Mon.’s sales 309,456 Mon.’s open int 1,622,870, up 7,024 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 763¼ 764 743 746½ —14¾ Jul 746¾ 747 733¼ 737 —9¾ Sep 605 605 600 604 +2½ Dec 596¾ +2¾ Mar 593¾ +2¾ May 593¼ +2¾ Jul 593¼ +2¾ Sep 573¾ —1¼ Dec 573¾ —1¼ Mar 566 —1¼ Jul 573¾ —1¼ Sep 592¾ —1¼ Est. sales 478. Mon.’s sales 478 Mon.’s open int 3,245 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1712 1730 1705¼ 1716½ +1¾ Jul 1691¾ 1705¾ 1682 1691¾ —1½ Aug 1646½ 1658 1636¾ 1644¾ —3 Sep 1569¾ 1575¾ 1556¼ 1565 —2½ Nov 1517¾ 1528¾ 1509 1520½ — ½ Jan 1516¾ 1527¾ 1508½ 1520¼ +¼ Mar 1495¼ 1506 1491 1501¼ +2½ May 1491 1502½ 1484½ 1498¼ +3¾ Jul 1494¼ 1499½ 1486¼ 1498¼ +5¼ Aug 1485¼ +6¼ Sep 1447 1447 1446 1446 +5 Nov 1406 1421½ 1406 1420½ +8¼ Jan 1422½ +8¼ Mar 1415½ +8 May 1415 +8¼ Jul 1407 +9½ Aug 1403½ +9½ Sep 1402 +9½ Nov 1347½ 1351¾ 1347½ 1351¾ +7¾ Jul 1351¾ +7¾ Nov 1317 1319¼ 1317 1319¼ +4¾ Est. sales 191,282. Mon.’s sales 169,135 Mon.’s open int 754,848, up 7,485 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 79.99 80.54 78.91 80.21 +.22 Jul 78.07 78.50 76.95 78.20 +.11 Aug 75.40 75.66 74.20 75.46 +.06 Sep 73.88 73.88 72.45 73.55 —.17 Oct 72.04 72.27 70.92 71.86 —.35 Dec 71.68 71.68 70.34 71.17 —.42 Jan 70.52 70.83 69.52 70.34 —.43 Mar 69.23 69.23 68.32 69.11 —.43 May 68.04 68.29 67.39 68.16 —.40 Jul 67.25 67.49 66.60 67.38 —.37 Aug 66.31 —.41 Sep 64.76 65.22 64.76 65.22 —.66 Oct 64.57 —.66 Dec 64.40 —.65 Jan 64.23 —.65 Mar 64.08 —.64 May 63.98 —.64 Jul 63.92 —.65 Aug 63.77 —.65 Sep 63.72 —.65 Oct 63.54 —.65 Dec 63.36 —.69 Jul 63.15 —.65 Oct 63.15 —.65 Dec 62.82 —.65 Est. sales 85,789. Mon.’s sales 82,582 Mon.’s open int 393,347, up 5,065 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 466.00 470.10 463.50 464.40 —1.60 Jul 460.00 465.60 457.60 459.60 —.70 Aug 451.00 454.80 447.70 450.10 +.80 Sep 436.10 442.60 435.70 437.50 +.20 Oct 427.20 429.70 424.50 425.50 +.20 Dec 424.20 428.70 423.00 424.20 +.20 Jan 419.50 424.00 418.90 419.90 +.60 Mar 409.40 414.00 409.40 410.00 +.60 May 407.00 409.90 406.10 406.20 +1.00 Jul 405.10 409.50 404.90 405.50 +1.30 Aug 399.70 403.00 398.90 398.90 +1.60 Sep 393.20 393.90 391.70 391.70 +1.80 Oct 386.00 386.00 384.70 385.10 +1.90 Dec 385.00 385.80 385.00 385.80 +2.20 Jan 382.50 +2.20 Mar 380.60 +2.20 May 381.10 +2.20 Jul 381.90 +2.20 Aug 381.90 +2.20 Sep 380.50 +2.20 Oct 368.70 +2.20 Dec 363.70 +2.20 Jul 363.70 +2.20 Oct 363.70 +2.20 Dec 363.70 +2.20 Est. sales 80,707. Mon.’s sales 74,026 Mon.’s open int 398,637, up 1,478

