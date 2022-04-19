CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1123¼
|1135
|1096
|1099
|—21½
|Jul
|1130½
|1143½
|1105¾
|1109
|—19¾
|Sep
|1129¾
|1136¼
|1102
|1105
|—18¼
|Dec
|1120
|1125
|1095
|1100
|—14½
|Mar
|1105¼
|1115
|1086¼
|1095
|—9¾
|May
|1097
|1099
|1074
|1087½
|—3¼
|Jul
|1026
|1041¼
|1013½
|1038¾
|+9½
|Sep
|1020
|1031½
|1015
|1031½
|+11
|Dec
|1019
|1034¾
|1003
|1030¾
|+10
|Mar
|994
|1016¾
|994
|1016¾
|+11
|May
|999¼
|+13
|Jul
|904
|916½
|902
|916½
|+11
|Est. sales 65,921.
|Mon.’s sales 63,930
|Mon.’s open int 339,365
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|813¼
|819¾
|799¾
|804
|—9¼
|Jul
|807
|814
|797
|799¾
|—7¼
|Sep
|765
|771¾
|758¾
|761½
|—4½
|Dec
|748¾
|755
|742¾
|747
|—2¾
|Mar
|750¼
|756
|744½
|749¼
|—2
|May
|749¾
|755
|745¼
|749½
|—1¼
|Jul
|745
|750
|740½
|744½
|—1¾
|Sep
|692
|696½
|690¼
|694½
|+2½
|Dec
|668
|678
|667
|674½
|+5½
|Mar
|675
|683¾
|674¼
|680½
|+5½
|May
|676¾
|682
|674¼
|681½
|+4¾
|Jul
|676
|680
|676
|678
|+5¼
|Sep
|615
|616¾
|615
|616¾
|+1¾
|Dec
|595
|601
|594½
|598½
|+2¾
|Jul
|607¼
|+2¾
|Dec
|571¼
|576
|571
|576
|+1¾
|Est. sales 346,870.
|Mon.’s sales 309,456
|Mon.’s open int 1,622,870,
|up 7,024
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|763¼
|764
|743
|746½
|—14¾
|Jul
|746¾
|747
|733¼
|737
|—9¾
|Sep
|605
|605
|600
|604
|+2½
|Dec
|596¾
|+2¾
|Mar
|593¾
|+2¾
|May
|593¼
|+2¾
|Jul
|593¼
|+2¾
|Sep
|573¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|573¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|566
|—1¼
|Jul
|573¾
|—1¼
|Sep
|592¾
|—1¼
|Est. sales 478.
|Mon.’s sales 478
|Mon.’s open int 3,245
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1712
|1730
|1705¼
|1716½
|+1¾
|Jul
|1691¾
|1705¾
|1682
|1691¾
|—1½
|Aug
|1646½
|1658
|1636¾
|1644¾
|—3
|Sep
|1569¾
|1575¾
|1556¼
|1565
|—2½
|Nov
|1517¾
|1528¾
|1509
|1520½
|—
|½
|Jan
|1516¾
|1527¾
|1508½
|1520¼
|+¼
|Mar
|1495¼
|1506
|1491
|1501¼
|+2½
|May
|1491
|1502½
|1484½
|1498¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|1494¼
|1499½
|1486¼
|1498¼
|+5¼
|Aug
|1485¼
|+6¼
|Sep
|1447
|1447
|1446
|1446
|+5
|Nov
|1406
|1421½
|1406
|1420½
|+8¼
|Jan
|1422½
|+8¼
|Mar
|1415½
|+8
|May
|1415
|+8¼
|Jul
|1407
|+9½
|Aug
|1403½
|+9½
|Sep
|1402
|+9½
|Nov
|1347½
|1351¾
|1347½
|1351¾
|+7¾
|Jul
|1351¾
|+7¾
|Nov
|1317
|1319¼
|1317
|1319¼
|+4¾
|Est. sales 191,282.
|Mon.’s sales 169,135
|Mon.’s open int 754,848,
|up 7,485
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|79.99
|80.54
|78.91
|80.21
|+.22
|Jul
|78.07
|78.50
|76.95
|78.20
|+.11
|Aug
|75.40
|75.66
|74.20
|75.46
|+.06
|Sep
|73.88
|73.88
|72.45
|73.55
|—.17
|Oct
|72.04
|72.27
|70.92
|71.86
|—.35
|Dec
|71.68
|71.68
|70.34
|71.17
|—.42
|Jan
|70.52
|70.83
|69.52
|70.34
|—.43
|Mar
|69.23
|69.23
|68.32
|69.11
|—.43
|May
|68.04
|68.29
|67.39
|68.16
|—.40
|Jul
|67.25
|67.49
|66.60
|67.38
|—.37
|Aug
|66.31
|—.41
|Sep
|64.76
|65.22
|64.76
|65.22
|—.66
|Oct
|64.57
|—.66
|Dec
|64.40
|—.65
|Jan
|64.23
|—.65
|Mar
|64.08
|—.64
|May
|63.98
|—.64
|Jul
|63.92
|—.65
|Aug
|63.77
|—.65
|Sep
|63.72
|—.65
|Oct
|63.54
|—.65
|Dec
|63.36
|—.69
|Jul
|63.15
|—.65
|Oct
|63.15
|—.65
|Dec
|62.82
|—.65
|Est. sales 85,789.
|Mon.’s sales 82,582
|Mon.’s open int 393,347,
|up 5,065
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|466.00
|470.10
|463.50
|464.40
|—1.60
|Jul
|460.00
|465.60
|457.60
|459.60
|—.70
|Aug
|451.00
|454.80
|447.70
|450.10
|+.80
|Sep
|436.10
|442.60
|435.70
|437.50
|+.20
|Oct
|427.20
|429.70
|424.50
|425.50
|+.20
|Dec
|424.20
|428.70
|423.00
|424.20
|+.20
|Jan
|419.50
|424.00
|418.90
|419.90
|+.60
|Mar
|409.40
|414.00
|409.40
|410.00
|+.60
|May
|407.00
|409.90
|406.10
|406.20
|+1.00
|Jul
|405.10
|409.50
|404.90
|405.50
|+1.30
|Aug
|399.70
|403.00
|398.90
|398.90
|+1.60
|Sep
|393.20
|393.90
|391.70
|391.70
|+1.80
|Oct
|386.00
|386.00
|384.70
|385.10
|+1.90
|Dec
|385.00
|385.80
|385.00
|385.80
|+2.20
|Jan
|382.50
|+2.20
|Mar
|380.60
|+2.20
|May
|381.10
|+2.20
|Jul
|381.90
|+2.20
|Aug
|381.90
|+2.20
|Sep
|380.50
|+2.20
|Oct
|368.70
|+2.20
|Dec
|363.70
|+2.20
|Jul
|363.70
|+2.20
|Oct
|363.70
|+2.20
|Dec
|363.70
|+2.20
|Est. sales 80,707.
|Mon.’s sales 74,026
|Mon.’s open int 398,637,
|up 1,478
