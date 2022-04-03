RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | Young Russians fear draft | Live updates | How to help
AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 3, 2022, 12:00 AM

West, Russia mull nuclear steps in a ‘more dangerous’ world

Border asylum limits ending, but not Biden’s migrant woes

US sends home Algerian held nearly 20 years at Guantanamo

Palin joins 50 others in running for Alaska US House seat

Biden says sub he commissioned will enhance US security

Jan. 6 panel puts Garland in ‘precarious’ spot, ups pressure

Black Democrats try to revive party in Trump territory

Including young kids likely to sink Kansas trans sports ban

Russia aims Ukraine disinformation at Spanish speakers

House panel’s possible options for alleging Trump 1/6 crimes

