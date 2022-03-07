Balanced Fund 15722.12 – 1.86 – 3.00 – 8.06
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2339.74 – .17 – .02 – 4.71
Emerging Markets 371.19 – 3.40 – 7.53 – 14.32
Equity Income Fund 16858.36 – 2.25 – 2.31 – 5.48
GNMA 762.99 – .28 – .14 – 1.92
General Municipal Debt 1478.17 – .21 – .39 – 3.88
Gold Fund 422.11 + 2.24 + 9.04 + 14.17
High Current Yield 2505.93 – .39 – .55 – 3.86
High Yield Municipal 714.98 – .24 – .48 – 4.08
International Fund 2126.79 – 3.10 – 8.47 – 15.69
Science and Technology Fund 4473.06 – 4.37 – 9.27 – 21.83
Short Investment Grade 383.28 – .22 – .31 – 1.67
Short Municipal 190.90 – .06 – .05 – 1.17
US Government 708.29 – .37 – .10 – 2.45
