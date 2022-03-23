Balanced Fund 16151.36 – .59 + 1.02 – 5.55
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2270.33 + .54 – .04 – 7.53
Emerging Markets 389.97 – .18 + 2.84 – 9.98
Equity Income Fund 17508.42 – .95 + 1.16 – 1.83
GNMA 748.30 + .34 – .47 – 3.80
General Municipal Debt 1442.95 – .20 – .53 – 6.17
Gold Fund 427.22 + 1.84 + 4.44 + 15.55
High Current Yield 2482.61 – .17 + .27 – 4.76
High Yield Municipal 696.28 – .19 – .57 – 6.59
International Fund 2306.58 – 1.04 + 1.48 – 8.56
Science and Technology Fund 4912.11 – 1.79 + 3.21 – 14.16
Short Investment Grade 380.07 + .08 – .13 – 2.50
Short Municipal 189.64 – .08 – .18 – 1.81
US Government 690.36 + .55 – .55 – 4.92
-0-
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.