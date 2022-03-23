RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US says Russian troops committed war crimes | Va. launches coat drive for Ukrainian refugees | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

March 23, 2022

Balanced Fund 16151.36 – .59 + 1.02 – 5.55

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2270.33 + .54 – .04 – 7.53

Emerging Markets 389.97 – .18 + 2.84 – 9.98

Equity Income Fund 17508.42 – .95 + 1.16 – 1.83

GNMA 748.30 + .34 – .47 – 3.80

General Municipal Debt 1442.95 – .20 – .53 – 6.17

Gold Fund 427.22 + 1.84 + 4.44 + 15.55

High Current Yield 2482.61 – .17 + .27 – 4.76

High Yield Municipal 696.28 – .19 – .57 – 6.59

International Fund 2306.58 – 1.04 + 1.48 – 8.56

Science and Technology Fund 4912.11 – 1.79 + 3.21 – 14.16

Short Investment Grade 380.07 + .08 – .13 – 2.50

Short Municipal 189.64 – .08 – .18 – 1.81

US Government 690.36 + .55 – .55 – 4.92

