The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 6:42 PM

Balanced Fund 15650.05 – 1.05 – 2.31 – 8.48

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2281.60 – .21 – 2.65 – 7.08

Emerging Markets 366.23 – 2.23 – 4.69 – 15.46

Equity Income Fund 16846.63 – .79 – 2.32 – 5.54

GNMA 757.09 – .10 – 1.05 – 2.67

General Municipal Debt 1462.37 – .25 – 1.28 – 4.91

Gold Fund 424.66 – 1.10 + 2.85 + 14.86

High Current Yield 2482.04 – .25 – 1.34 – 4.78

High Yield Municipal 706.40 – .22 – 1.44 – 5.23

International Fund 2169.18 – 1.01 – 1.17 – 14.01

Science and Technology Fund 4506.44 – 2.51 – 3.66 – 21.25

Short Investment Grade 381.73 – .06 – .62 – 2.07

Short Municipal 190.38 – .08 – .33 – 1.43

US Government 702.41 + .27 – 1.19 – 3.26

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

