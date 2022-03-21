Jackson, 1st Black female high court pick, faces senators
Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder
White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week
Pence distances himself from Trump as he eyes 2024 campaign
Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
US official: Biden fortified Saudi’s Patriot missile supply
US to declare Rohingya repression in Myanmar a ‘genocide’
‘Do the right thing’: How US, allies united to punish Putin
First but not last: Black girls see themselves in court pick
What to watch as Jackson’s Supreme Court hearings begin
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.