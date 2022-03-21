RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | Zelenskyy appeals to Israel for aid | Push for hypersonic weapons? | How to help
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 7:26 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jackson, 1st Black female high court pick, faces senators

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week

Pence distances himself from Trump as he eyes 2024 campaign

Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says

US official: Biden fortified Saudi’s Patriot missile supply

US to declare Rohingya repression in Myanmar a ‘genocide’

‘Do the right thing’: How US, allies united to punish Putin

First but not last: Black girls see themselves in court pick

What to watch as Jackson’s Supreme Court hearings begin

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up