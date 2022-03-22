RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | EU slams 'war crimes' | Photos | How to help
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:45 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 22, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jackson faces initial round of questioning during hearings

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

US expands travel bans on Chinese officials for persecution

Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks

With walkout threat, Disney finds itself in balancing act

Biden aides to Congress: Fund COVID aid, don’t cut budget

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

What we know about Justice Clarence Thomas’ hospitalization

Takeaways: Jackson makes history, GOP vows no ‘spectacle’

In visit, Biden will thank Polish leader for refugee efforts

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

EPA adopts 'hybrid workplace' model in office reentry plans set for May

2022 spending bill fills holes in DoD's long-underfunded facility maintenance budgets

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up