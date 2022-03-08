CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian to end mask mandate | How COVID impact's brain | Some parents worry as school mask mandates end | Latest COVID-19 cases
AP Top Political News at 12:24 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 12:00 AM

Ukraine aid growing as lawmakers shape big budget bill

In Texas trip, Biden to call for more health care for vets

Pentagon to shut down leaking fuel tank facility in Hawaii

EPA rule would make heavy trucks cut smog, soot pollution

Court rejects GOP redistricting plans in NC, Pennsylvania

Congress passes Emmett Till bill to make lynching hate crime

AP sources: Biden to issue executive order on cryptocurrency

Public transit gets $3.7B to woo riders, adopt green fleets

Supreme Court won’t review decision that freed Bill Cosby

US sends home suspected ’20th hijacker’ from Guantanamo

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

