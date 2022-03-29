RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Remark on Putin's power about 'moral outrage' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine refugees near 4 million | How to help
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 29, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Civilian Army leader led child porn ring, risked US security

Biden budget has Manchin priorities: Tax rich, cut deficit

Washington honors Alaska’s fiery, tireless defender in House

Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Scavino, Navarro in contempt

Trump suit against Clinton part of longtime legal strategy

Biden says remark on Putin’s power was about ‘moral outrage’

Democrats push toward vote on Jackson for Supreme Court

EXPLAINER: How would billionaire income tax work?

Judge: Trump likely committed crimes related to election

Commerce inquiry imperils solar industry, advocates say

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

DoD budget contains big pay raise and largest research investment ever

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up