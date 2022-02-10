The 14 Best National Parks in California

California’s geographical diversity is by far its greatest asset. It’s rare that in one state you can hit up the…

California’s geographical diversity is by far its greatest asset. It’s rare that in one state you can hit up the beach, hike mountains, explore dense forests and wander through the desert. But in California, it’s all possible. And often, you don’t have to travel far to get from one landscape to the next. The Golden State has the most national parks of any state in the U.S. and that doesn’t include its numerous other National Park Service-designated sites and monuments. To help you pick the best places to visit, U.S. News rounded up California’s top national parks and sites most worthy of a trip or detour. (Note: Some of the following destinations may be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions, reservation requirements or mask mandates. Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)

Yosemite National Park

Yosemite is one of the most visited national parks in the U.S. Located about 140 miles southeast of Sacramento in northern California, Yosemite National Park welcomes millions of visitors per year thanks to its unique geology and bevy of adventure activities. The bucket list park stands out in particular for its striking granite rock formations and towering waterfalls: Half Dome and Vernal Fall are Yosemite’s can’t-miss landmarks. As for where to stay, campgrounds are abundant and cost anywhere from $10 to $36 per night depending on location and group size. Lodges and various hotels, including the national historic landmark lodge The Ahwahnee, are also available (nightly rates vary).

Joshua Tree National Park

For the quintessential California desert experience, there is no better place to visit than Joshua Tree National Park. Situated just 50 miles east of Palm Springs, Joshua Tree offers 800,000 acres of dreamy desert landscape complete with climbable boulders and rare Yucca brevifolia, or Joshua trees. Journey down the park’s main roads, Pinto Basin and Park Boulevard, and you’ll stumble upon photogenic rock formations, including Arch Rock and Skull Rock, as well as other must-see attractions like the scenic Cholla Cactus Garden and Keys View lookout. Plus, as an IDA International Dark Sky Park, Joshua Tree National Park is a great place to catch sight of the Milky Way. Note that the only lodging options in the park are campgrounds, which typically range from $15 to $25 per night.

Death Valley National Park

Death Valley National Park is dry, the land is barren and temperatures often soar past 120 degrees Fahrenheit. As such, this park may not be for everybody. However, the mysteries that lie within, including moving rocks, colorful wildflowers and singing sand dunes, will no doubt intrigue travelers. Situated about 130 miles west of Las Vegas on the border of Nevada, Death Valley boasts the distinction of being the hottest, driest and lowest place in the U.S. While here, admire the diverse desert terrain at top attractions, such as Zabriskie Point, Dante’s View, Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes and Badwater Basin. Stretching across 3.4 million acres, this is California’s largest national park, so you’ll have no problems finding accommodations on-site; options include seasonal campgrounds, inns and motels.

Sequoia National Park

Sequoia National Park is likely the only national park in the U.S. where it would be wise to do some neck stretches before entering. This is because Sequoia National Park houses some of the largest trees by volume in the world. The General Sherman Tree, the park’s biggest attraction, is the largest, measuring 275 feet tall and 36 feet in diameter. You can find this incredible tree and more giants in the aptly named Giant Forest, one of several giant sequoia groves in the park. However, accessing all this astonishing natural beauty will require a considerable effort. To get here, you will have to drive 80 miles southeast of Fresno, or nearly four hours from Los Angeles or San Jose, as these are the closest cities with international airports. The upside is that there are accommodations on-site, including the Wuksachi Lodge (rates hover around $295 per night) and campgrounds, which range from $22 to $70 per night, depending on your group size.

Kings Canyon National Park

Kings Canyon National Park is perfect for those who crave the landscapes and adventures Yosemite offers, but don’t want to deal with massive crowds. Kings Canyon looks a lot like Yosemite, boasting rocky peaks and picturesque valleys awash with granite rock and lush forestry. Like its neighbor Sequoia National Park, Kings Canyon is home to sequoia groves, but it’s the park’s sweeping valley vistas that steal the show. Visit Moro Rock for panoramic views of the Great Western Divide, drive along Kings Canyon Scenic Byway or work up a sweat hiking its many trails. You’ll find Kings Canyon National Park in central California, about 240 miles north of Los Angeles. You can stay at one of the park’s three lodges (rates vary by season and room type) or campgrounds, which run between $22 and $70 per night.

Cabrillo National Monument

This small national monument is located about 10 miles southwest of downtown San Diego on the Point Loma Peninsula, but it’s worth a detour for the views alone. Cabrillo National Monument honors Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo, the first European explorer to reach the west coast in 1542. The top of the monument features a commemorative statue and offers incredible 360-degree views. From here, you’ll get an eyeful of the Pacific Ocean to the right, downtown San Diego to the left and, on a clear day, Mexico to the south. If you can peel yourself away from the stunning southern California vistas, follow Cabrillo Road down to the coast, where you’ll find a scenic waterfront pathway leading to a small beach (not safe for swimming) and tide pools. Between December and February, this is an ideal place to spot Pacific gray whales as they migrate south for the winter.

Point Reyes National Seashore

Point Reyes is the kind of place that takes your breath away. Located in northern California about 40 miles northwest of San Francisco, Point Reyes National Seashore brims with awe-inspiring coastal landscapes, captivating cliffside beaches, sprawling wilderness and diverse wildlife. Leisure travelers will relish the spectacular views at Point Reyes Lighthouse and the nearby Elephant Seal Overlook, while adventure travelers will enjoy traversing the equally stunning 9.7-mile out and back Tomales Point Trail and the 5-mile Laguna-Coast Loop. And you won’t want to leave without driving through the enchanting Cypress Tree Tunnel, a quarter-mile-long driveway framed with Monterey cypress trees. Accommodations come in the form of backcountry campgrounds, which start at $30 per night, or the HI Point Reyes Hostel, the only non-camping lodging option within the national seashore.

Golden Gate National Recreation Area

Sprawling across nearly 81,000 acres, Golden Gate National Recreation Area offers a hearty mix of natural and historical landmarks that all lie within the greater Bay Area. There is so much to experience in San Francisco, as well as in neighboring Marin and San Mateo counties, that you’ll definitely need days to see it all. Alcatraz and the redwood-filled Muir Woods National Monument are probably the most popular spots, though you should also budget time to visit Kirby Cove, Baker Beach or China Beach for photo-worthy views of the Golden Gate Bridge. The recreation area also features a bevy of hikes, including those at Lands End, the Marin Headlands and Rancho Corral de Tierra. What’s more, accommodation options (from vacation rentals to hotels) abound in San Francisco.

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, which runs along the Malibu coastline, is impressive: It encompasses nine state parks and some of the most popular beaches in Los Angeles. Zuma Beach and El Matador State Beach earned high marks from recent visitors, but beachgoers should also check out Point Dume State Preserve and Leo Carrillo State Park for spectacular shorelines. Meanwhile, hikers should hit up Malibu Creek State Park, home to California redwoods, or Point Mugu State Park for scenic canyon trails. For a challenging climb (think: steep inclines and rugged terrain) head to the Rising Sun Trail in Solstice Canyon or the Los Liones Trail in Topanga State Park. Then, when you need a break from the California sun, learn about the history of the Chumash people at Newbury Park’s Satwiwa Native American Indian Culture Center. When it’s time to bed down, the recreation area also offers campgrounds, which start at $10 per person, per night.

Redwood National and State Parks

Among the many natural attractions California is known for, the state’s towering redwood trees are its most distinctive. Redwoods are the tallest species of trees in the world, and California is one of only two states in the U.S. where they exist (you’ll also find them in coastal Oregon). Redwood National Park is unique in that it encompasses multiple parks across the northwestern coast of California. Must-visit areas include Big Basin Redwoods State Park, California’s oldest state park, and Humboldt Redwood State Park, where you’ll find the world’s largest remaining continuous old-growth forest of coastal redwoods. You’ll find numerous camping options (starting at $35 per night); cabins are only available in Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park and Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park (for $80 or $100 per night, depending on the season).

Lassen Volcanic National Park

Lassen Volcanic National Park is one of California’s more unique national parks. Located in northern California about 50 miles east of Redding, Lassen Volcanic National Park is situated at the crossroads of two volcanic mountain ranges (Cascade Range and the Basin and Range Province), creating an incredibly diverse volcanic landscape for visitors to explore. This is one of the few spots in the world where all four types of volcanoes (cinder cone, composite, shield and plug dome) exist. While here, marvel at the park’s hydrothermal areas, including the popular Bumpass Hell, and explore the park’s other natural attributes, such as its many scenic lakes and tranquil meadows. As for on-site accommodations, you will find campgrounds (starting at $16 a night), as well as cabins (starting at $76 per night), and the Drakesbad Guest Ranch (prices vary).

Channel Islands National Park

Channel Islands National Park is probably California’s most remote national park. Dubbed the “Galapagos of North America,” these five islands off the coast of Ventura County are inhabited only by animal residents, some of which include bald eagles and elephant seals. While here, enjoy adventure activities galore, including hiking alongside scenic cliffs, snorkeling through sea caves, picnicking on the beach and whale watching. Just don’t forget to bring your camera — the park is home to nearly 150 species of wildlife that can’t be found anywhere else in the world. There are campgrounds on the islands (starting at $15 per night), however, you have to bring your own food and water: no food services are available and only two campgrounds have potable water.

Manzanar National Historic Site

History buffs, especially those with a penchant for World War II, should spend time exploring Manzanar National Historic Site. After an executive order by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1942, more than 110,000 Japanese-Americans were forced to leave their homes and live in isolated, military-like camps across the United States. Manzanar, located between Kings Canyon National Park and Death Valley off U.S. Highway 395, was one of 10 Japanese internment camps used during the war and detained more than 10,000 people. The historical park features reconstructed barracks, a mess hall and excavated gardens, among other sites. The visitor center is the best place to start, as it showcases a variety of exhibits and information on tours. There are no accommodations on-site, but considering its limited things to do, Manzanar National Historic Site is best for a daytrip.

Pinnacles National Park

Millions of years ago, shifting tectonic plates led to sizeable volcanic activity east of California’s Salinas Valley, causing layers of magma to converge and form the unique rock structures known as “pinnacles.” When movement along the San Andreas Fault split the Neenach Volcano, these pinnacles were transported north along the west side of the fault to where they sit today, just east of the Salinas Valley about 50 miles east of Monterey. In 2013, Pinnacles National Park was granted full national park status, making it the newest national park in the state of California. Home to the endangered California condor and more than 30 miles of trails, Pinnacles National Park is an ideal destination for birdwatching, hiking and rock climbing. Traditional campgrounds, RV sites and canvas tent cabins are available for $39 to $119 per night.

Are the California national parks open?

While all of California’s national parks are currently open to visitors, some facilities, services and ranger-led programs may be temporarily unavailable due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Check out the park website before your trip to stay updated on COVID-19 policies and to see what closures may be in effect. Park visitors should also be prepared to wear a mask when visiting California’s national parks. The National Park Service requires that all visitors, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask inside NPS buildings, on public transportation and in crowded outdoor spaces.

How many national parks are in California?

The National Park Service manages 423 protected sites across the U.S., an extensive list that includes national monuments, recreation areas, seashores, parks, preserves and more. Of these sites, 63 are designated as national parks. California is home to nine of them — more than any other state in the U.S. — and boasts 28 national park sites in total. With this wealth of natural beauty, visitors will have no problem finding a park to suit their interests.

