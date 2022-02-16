Some of Best Personal Finance Podcasts to Listen to in 2022

The amount of financial content available online is staggering. Along with articles and videos, there are countless podcasts devoted to…

The amount of financial content available online is staggering. Along with articles and videos, there are countless podcasts devoted to helping you pay off debt, invest wisely and retire comfortably.

Personal finance podcasts are available on apps such as Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or through music streaming services like Spotify and Amazon Music. Topics can range from money basics to advanced investment strategies, and these podcasts can be formatted in a variety of ways. They may feature listener questions, expert interviews or casual banter between hosts.

If you feel overwhelmed by your choices, here are a couple top picks to get you started. Of course, which show you’ll like depends largely on your interests and preferred format.

— “How to Money”

— “The Financial Confessions”

— “Beginner to Buyer”

— “ChooseFI”

— “Robinhood Snacks”

— “Marriage Kids and Money”

— “So Money with Farnoosh Torabi”

— “Your Money Briefing”

— “Jill on Money”

— “How I Built This with Guy Raz”

“How to Money”

Listen for: Money advice and information geared toward millennials.

Published as part of the iHeartPodcast Network, “How to Money” is a good choice for anyone who is trying to get a handle on their finances for the first time. Millennial friends Joel Larsgaard and Matt Altmix talk about issues such as navigating credit scores, negotiating a higher paycheck and buying a home, often while enjoying a beer together.

“How to Money” publishes multiple episodes a week, and most run between 30 to 60 minutes. Some shows are dedicated to answering listener questions or delving into a single topic, while others include special guests. For each Friday’s episode, Larsgaard and Altmix review the week’s financial headlines.

“The Financial Confessions”

Listen for: Practical tips and an inside look at how others manage their money.

“The Financial Confessions” comes from website The Financial Diet, which pegs itself as a destination for women to talk about money. However, the podcast largely covers topics that are applicable to everyone, and episodes have delved into cryptocurrency, resumes and travel hacks.

“We started using The Financial Diet because it was one of the few sources that felt like it acknowledged our finances realistically as a whole,” says Lizzy Vela, a listener from Jenison, Michigan. For instance, she appreciates that the podcast doesn’t take a strict no-debt stance and recognizes that everyone’s situation is unique.

Hosted by Chelsea Fagan, most episodes of the “The Financial Confessions” clock in at just more than an hour and feature an interview with an expert.

“Beginner to Buyer”

Listen for: A rundown on the homebuying process for newbies.

If you’re ready to jump into the housing market as a first-time buyer, “Beginner to Buyer” is the podcast for you. Presented by Chase and hosted by Nadeska Alexis, episodes include a mix of interviews with actual home buyers and real estate experts.

“Beginner to Buyer” does a good job of succinctly relaying information. Each of its 10 episodes focuses on a different part of the homebuying process, and all are about 30 minutes in length.

“ChooseFI”

Listen for: Advice and inspiration to achieve financial independence.

FI, which is short for financial independence, is a movement focused on optimizing finances so people don’t have to be tied to a job to pursue the interests they want. In the “ChooseFI” podcast, hosts Jonathan Mendonsa and Brad Barrett share their personal experiences while also discussing topics related to achieving financial independence.

Most episodes run from 45 to 60 minutes, and many feature guests. These include interviews with finance professionals as well as people who have achieved their own financial independence.

“Robinhood Snacks”

Listen for: Latest headlines about publicly traded companies.

Originally founded as “MarketSnacks” in 2012, this podcast was acquired by investing platform Robinhood in 2019. Rebranded as “Robinhood Snacks,” it retains its original format and hosts.

Each day, Jack Kramer and Nick Martell run through three business stories using a quick and snappy format. Episodes run for only 15 minutes, making them a quick listen during a short commute or when listeners have a few minutes to spare. Although the podcast is not intended to guide investment decisions, anyone buying and selling stocks is sure to find it interesting.

“Marriage Kids and Money”

Listen for: Financial content from a parent in the trenches.

Raising kids can add a wrinkle to money management, and the “Marriage Kids and Money” podcast addresses some of the special challenges faced by parents. However, much of the advice offered on this show can also apply to singles and couples without children in the picture.

Host Andy Hill started the podcast after his job underwent a significant change. At the same time, as a young father, he was looking for an outlet where he could connect with others as well as grow personally. “That’s when “Marriage Kids and Money” was born,” Hill says. “My goal, then and now, is to help families build wealth and happiness.”

With more than five years of podcasting and 300 episodes behind him, Hill has tackled topics ranging from paying off a mortgage early to becoming a young millionaire. Plus, there is advice on managing money as a couple and raising money-smart kids. Episodes can run from 45 to 60 minutes, and many shows include expert interviews.

“So Money with Farnoosh Torabi”

Listen for: Big-picture discussion about financial topics.

With more than 1,300 podcast episodes under her belt, Farnoosh Torabi has plenty of shows about everyday topics such as buying a house and saving for college. However, where “So Money” really sets itself apart from other podcasts is in its willingness to have deeper discussions about the financial landscape. These include shows dedicated to building wealth in the black community, the education gap created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the proliferation of the marijuana industry nationwide.

Torabi has hosted guests such as singer and actress Queen Latifah, fashion consultant Tim Gunn and businessperson Barbara Corcoran. Each week, the host publishes a show dedicated to answering reader questions. While “So Money” packs a lot of content into its episodes, they run only about 30 minutes, which makes them easy to fit into listeners’ busy schedules.

“Your Money Briefing”

Listen for: Short and sweet explanations of economic and finance topics.

Produced by The Wall Street Journal, “Your Money Briefing” tackles a different topic every day. In 10 minutes or less, host J.R. Whalen talks with Wall Street Journal reporters and other experts to address issues such as inflation, student loans and job hunting in a pandemic. A new episode is issued every week day.

It’s a favorite podcast of Elizabeth Reidel, managing director and national director of SIFMA Foundation’s Stock Market Game Program, which teaches children the fundamentals of investing.

“For our Stock Market Game participants, we value ‘Your Money Briefing’ because it breaks down seemingly complicated personal finance topics … into easy-to-understand segments,” Reidel says. “It also reinforces our curriculum with experts’ insights into the financial markets in an approachable, digestible format.”

“Jill on Money”

Listen for: No-nonsense answers to real-world financial questions.

Published daily, most episodes of the “Jill on Money” podcast sound like a call-in radio show with host Jill Schlesinger providing financial advice to listeners. These short shows can be heard in 10 to 20 minutes, making them good fillers for when you have a little extra time in your day.

Schlesinger, a certified financial planner, covers topics such as investing, buying rental properties and evaluating financial advisors. Some shows include interviews or commentary about financial news. The “Jill on Money” podcast will likely be most beneficial for listeners with higher incomes and asset levels.

“How I Built This with Guy Raz”

Listen for: Inspiring stories about entrepreneurs who found success.

This is another of Reidel’s top picks for a financial podcast. “Guy Raz interviews the founding entrepreneurs about their rise to prominence and the roadblocks that forced some to start from scratch,” she explains. Reidel recommends it to teachers and students participating in the Stock Market Game since financial markets play such a key role in many entrepreneurship stories.

However, anyone who is interested in starting a business could benefit from adding “How I Built This” to their playlist. Episodes are typically 60-80 minutes and featured business owners from a cross section of industries, such as Brian Armstrong of Coinbase, Roxanne Quimby of Burt’s Bees and Stacy Madison of Stacy’s Pita Chips.

Update 02/17/22: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.