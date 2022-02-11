Balanced Fund 16390.82 – .39 – .39 – 4.15 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2342.58 + .52 – .57 – 4.59 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16390.82 – .39 – .39 – 4.15

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2342.58 + .52 – .57 – 4.59

Emerging Markets 425.30 – 1.34 + .10 – 1.83

Equity Income Fund 17425.07 – .98 – .74 – 2.30

GNMA 762.05 + .42 – .41 – 2.04

General Municipal Debt 1485.75 – .29 – 1.12 – 3.39

Gold Fund 367.61 + 4.34 + 6.14 – .57

High Current Yield 2516.20 – .54 – .84 – 3.47

High Yield Municipal 719.76 – .29 – 1.21 – 3.43

International Fund 2404.38 – 1.36 – .50 – 4.69

Science and Technology Fund 4969.66 – 3.37 – 1.42 – 13.15

Short Investment Grade 384.97 + .12 – .33 – 1.24

Short Municipal 191.13 – .08 – .27 – 1.04

US Government 706.57 + .67 – .32 – 2.69

-0-

