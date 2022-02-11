OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 6:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16390.82 – .39 – .39 – 4.15

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2342.58 + .52 – .57 – 4.59

Emerging Markets 425.30 – 1.34 + .10 – 1.83

Equity Income Fund 17425.07 – .98 – .74 – 2.30

GNMA 762.05 + .42 – .41 – 2.04

General Municipal Debt 1485.75 – .29 – 1.12 – 3.39

Gold Fund 367.61 + 4.34 + 6.14 – .57

High Current Yield 2516.20 – .54 – .84 – 3.47

High Yield Municipal 719.76 – .29 – 1.21 – 3.43

International Fund 2404.38 – 1.36 – .50 – 4.69

Science and Technology Fund 4969.66 – 3.37 – 1.42 – 13.15

Short Investment Grade 384.97 + .12 – .33 – 1.24

Short Municipal 191.13 – .08 – .27 – 1.04

US Government 706.57 + .67 – .32 – 2.69

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up