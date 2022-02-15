Balanced Fund 16387.49 + .87 – .67 – 4.17 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2329.39 + .07 – .86 – 5.13 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16387.49 + .87 – .67 – 4.17

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2329.39 + .07 – .86 – 5.13

Emerging Markets 430.23 + 1.94 + .91 – .69

Equity Income Fund 17487.08 + 1.06 – 1.11 – 1.95

GNMA 759.78 + .03 – .50 – 2.33

General Municipal Debt 1479.79 – .24 – 1.23 – 3.78

Gold Fund 370.41 – .97 + 2.93 + .19

High Current Yield 2509.12 + .20 – 1.11 – 3.74

High Yield Municipal 716.72 – .28 – 1.32 – 3.84

International Fund 2425.06 + 1.65 + .01 – 3.87

Science and Technology Fund 5123.99 + 3.23 + .34 – 10.45

Short Investment Grade 384.33 – .03 – .43 – 1.40

Short Municipal 190.89 – .06 – .35 – 1.17

US Government 701.86 – .19 – .76 – 3.34

