Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 6:46 PM

Balanced Fund 16222.67 + 1.53 – .05 – 5.13

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2309.37 – .02 – .60 – 5.94

Emerging Markets 414.35 + 3.14 – 3.14 – 4.36

Equity Income Fund 17349.17 + 2.84 + .37 – 2.73

GNMA 760.34 + .08 – .10 – 2.26

General Municipal Debt 1485.44 – .12 + .29 – 3.41

Gold Fund 385.87 + 1.12 – 1.02 + 4.37

High Current Yield 2516.37 + .66 + .27 – 3.46

High Yield Municipal 718.79 – .17 + .20 – 3.56

International Fund 2347.88 + 2.13 – 2.10 – 6.93

Science and Technology Fund 4934.80 + 1.72 + .30 – 13.76

Short Investment Grade 384.11 + .04 – .21 – 1.46

Short Municipal 191.09 + .01 + .10 – 1.06

US Government 705.87 + .28 + .15 – 2.79

