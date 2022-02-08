Balanced Fund 16510.24 + .47 – .49 – 3.45 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2349.47 – .28 – 1.44 – 4.31 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16510.24 + .47 – .49 – 3.45

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2349.47 – .28 – 1.44 – 4.31

Emerging Markets 426.96 + .88 – .12 – 1.44

Equity Income Fund 17675.96 + .65 + .25 – .89

GNMA 763.62 – .21 – .72 – 1.84

General Municipal Debt 1498.12 – .25 – .03 – 2.58

Gold Fund 359.86 + 1.03 + 3.03 – 2.67

High Current Yield 2537.90 + .08 – .66 – 2.63

High Yield Municipal 726.30 – .29 – .05 – 2.56

International Fund 2424.76 + .29 – .37 – 3.88

Science and Technology Fund 5106.88 + 1.46 – 1.04 – 10.75

Short Investment Grade 385.87 – .10 – .35 – 1.01

Short Municipal 191.55 – .05 – .83

US Government 707.42 – .21 – .92 – 2.58

