AP Top Political News at 10:55 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 12:00 AM

The AP Interview: Fiona Hill says Putin has host of options

Across the bridge: Alabama Dem carries torch for voting bill

Satellite photos give a bird’s-eye view of Ukraine crisis

Pelosi opens Biden State of the Union speech to full House

McCarthy backs Cheney’s GOP challenger after Trump criticism

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown

US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia

Biden: Infrastructure plan gives $1B for Great Lakes cleanup

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still ‘very high’

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as tensions hit new high

