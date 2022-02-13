AP Top Political News at 5:29 p.m. EST

War, peace, stalemate? Week ahead may decide Ukraine’s fate
Graham becomes early player to watch in Supreme Court drama
From campus to Congress, colleges urged to end legacy boost
US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine
Luján plans return to Senate in weeks for Supreme Court vote
Ransomware gang says it has hacked 49ers football team
On voting rights, Biden’s power to act on his own is limited
Democratic Senate debates merits of passion vs. pragmatism
Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court
One eye on midterms, Dems ease up on approach to virus
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.