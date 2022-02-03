OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
AP Top Political News at 11:31 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 12:00 AM

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

US strike framed to spare civilians after mounting criticism

US says new intel shows Russia plotting false flag attack

Biden in NYC: Nation must come together to end gun violence

Medicare opens up access to free at-home COVID-19 tests

GOP now looks to censure Cheney and Kinzinger, not oust them

Kruger seeks to follow path to ‘impartial and fair justice’

High court conservatives target O’Connor, Kennedy opinions

DHS announces creation of new cybersecurity review board

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

