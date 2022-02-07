7 Signs Your N95 Mask Is Fake

Not all masks are created equal. Since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020, Americans have become well acquainted with…

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020, Americans have become well acquainted with public health advisories that encourage washing your hands, practicing physical distancing and wearing a mask in public.

While a simple, reusable cotton mask offers some protection from the aerosolized particles that can cause a COVID-19 infection if inhaled, NIOSH-approved N95 respirators offer the highest level of protection. A NIOSH-approved N95 respirator means it’s met strict standards by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These specially designed and tested medical devices filter the air of nearly all — at least 95% — of particles. They’ve long been considered the gold standard in medical circles, and during the pandemic, they’ve become highly sought-after goods.

But supply and demand were mismatched early in the pandemic. “The feeling was that the N95 masks were the most protective and should be reserved for health care workers,” because there simply weren’t enough of them in existence to cover everyone, says Dr. Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer of the American Lung Association.

As supplies have rebounded, now the CDC is recommending that everyone opt for the highest protection they can get, especially since the rise of the omicron variant, which is more transmissible than previous strains of the virus. “It’s now more important to go to a higher level of efficiency and safety,” Rizzo says.

Sky-high demand leads to counterfeits.

Manufacturers have responded to the demand for N95 respirators by increasing production, but there’s also been a sharp increase in counterfeit N95 masks hitting the market over the past year or more.

“It’s just crazy,” says David Baillargeon, co-founder of United States Mask, LLC, which manufactures NIOSH-approved N95 respirators in Texas.

“Sight unseen, cities and governments were spending boatloads of money on buying respirators from so-and-so’s uncle in Asia who has a connection,” Baillargeon says. “The deals that were happening, and all the scams and how many people have gotten ripped off — I think everybody who’s been buying N95s has a story to tell about being scammed at some point.”

Some companies have stepped up.

Baillargeon and his co-founder John Bielamowicz launched United States Mask in March 2020 to address this need they saw. They quickly learned that it takes a lot of effort to make an authentic N95 mask.

“It’s very expensive and time-consuming to get certified by NIOSH,” he says. The pair had to build their own production equipment to stringent standards and work with NIOSH to earn their coveted approval seal.

It took about eight months to tick all the appropriate boxes to ensure that the masks they were producing were up to snuff. “It’s very difficult to get approved, but that’s also a good thing because (NIOSH) has very rigorous quality control and standards that you need to meet,” he says.

Other medical equipment companies have similarly pivoted to answer the call for authentic N95 masks, says Luis Arguello, Jr., vice president of DemeTECH, a medical device manufacturer in Miami. DemeTECH has been around since the early 1990s and is well known for making a variety of devices used in surgery such as sutures.

But in spring 2020, when elective surgeries came to a grinding halt around the world, the company pivoted to manufacturing N95 masks.

“We had never made a mask before March of 2020. But we’ve made much more complicated devices,” Arguello says. The company worked with Oak Ridge National Laboratories, which is part of the U.S. Department of Energy, and Dr. Peter Tsai, a materials scientist and the original inventor of the N95, to help DemeTECH develop “the best filter that we could design.”

It took DemeTECH about four months to get up and running in making and selling NIOSH-approved N95 respirators.

Both United States Mask and DemeTECH are now selling authentic N95 masks direct to consumers. The Alliance for American Manufacturing compiled a list of those and other American companies that are manufacturing and selling authentic N95 masks.

How to know if your N95 is fake

While some companies have worked very hard to provide authentic N95 respirators to hospitals and individual consumers, others have taken shortcuts. And it’s not always obvious which is which, Baillargeon says. “It’s extremely hard to tell some of these fakes.”

While it can be difficult to spot a fake, there are a few signs that your N95 respirator might not be what it says it is just by looking at it. Here’s how to spot seven signs of a fake N95 mask:

1. It has ear loops instead of head straps.

One of the most obvious and common elements of a fake N95 mask is the presence of ear loops. A real N95 respirator never has ear loops, but rather features two straps that go around the back of the head to hold the mask firmly in place.

These two bands “go around the head to get a tight fit around the mouth,” says Dr. Anthony Harris, CEO and medical director of HFit Health, an occupational health and safety company based in Indiana. “Any true N95 will have these two bands that go around the head” because that provides a tighter fit.

Ear loops are “a telltale sign that it’s a fake,” Baillargeon says. “That’s the first thing that NIOSH requires.”

2. It lacks a TC number.

“All NIOSH-approved respirators have a unique identifying approval number called a ‘TC’ number that will have a format of ’84A-XXXX’ that can be validated on the CDC NIOSH Certified Equipment List,” says Tim Zeh, director of commercial development and safety at Thermo Fisher Scientific, a science and technology company based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

However, in some cases, “China (is) falsifying and counterfeiting these numbers,” Arguello says. When compared side by side, a fake and a real mask might look exactly the same and even carry “the same exact NIOSH number on it, but it might be a counterfeit,” Arguello says.

While some companies that are manufacturing fake N95 masks go to the trouble of making up a TC number, others leave them off all together, hoping unwitting consumers won’t realize the omission.

3. The NIOSH logo is missing or misspelled.

Dr. Julita Mir, an infectious disease physician and chief medical officer of Community Care Cooperative (C3) in Boston, says that respirators made by manufacturers who have done the appropriate testing and secured the right approvals show that work by stamping each mask with the NIOSH logo. Fraudulent masks, particularly those made overseas, may contain misspellings or a logo that doesn’t look right.

4. There are no markings at all.

A completely blank mask that has the same shape as an N95 is also a fake. Authentic N95s will always have the TC number and a NIOSH imprint on it. They also typically bear some branding imprint from the manufacturer. Look for a name you recognize and trust. If the whole mask is blank, don’t buy it.

5. It has decorations or includes decorative fabrics.

Mask fashion has become a booming pandemic business. And that’s all well and good when you’re talking about a homemade mask that’s there to provide some extra protection when you go to the grocery store.

But it’s not so good when it comes to protecting someone in a high-risk environment like a hospital. Authentic N95 respirators are highly engineered and rigorously tested medical devices — they’re not clothing, and they’re not fashionable. Decorations or decorative fabrics are a big red flag that the mask may not be authentic. “If you have fabrics that are decorative or sequins — that’s not considered a NIOSH-approved device,” Rizzo says.

That said, given the rise in demand for protective masks among the general populace, some legitimate manufacturers are now offering different colors. For example, DemeTECH recently added hot pink and bright blue options for its N95 mask. These products are the same mask, just in brighter colors. They’re NIOSH-approved and authentic N95 respirators.

6. It’s marketed as ‘approved for children.’

NIOSH does not approve any type of respiratory protection for children, so packaging that makes this claim is a sure sign that the masks inside are not authentic NIOSH-approved N95 respirators.

United States Mask has recently begun offering a “Kid95” mask that offers similar levels of protection to an N95 mask designed for kids’ smaller faces. But it’s not an N95 respirator and not a NIOSH-approved device, and it’s not being marketed as such.

7. It doesn’t make a proper seal on your face.

N95 respirators are a highly designed piece of medical equipment intended to protect the wearer from airborne pathogens and particles that could be inhaled and lead to illness or injury. Getting that protection can be uncomfortable.

Jennifer Ehrlich, a spokesperson for St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M — one of the largest manufacturers of N95 respirators in the U.S. — says that 3M filtering facepiece respirators, such as N95s, are “tight-fitting respirators that contain advanced filter material and are designed to form a seal with the wearer’s face, so inhaled air passes through the filter,” instead of going around the edges.

In short, the mask won’t be particularly comfortable if you’re using it correctly and it’s an authentic mask. “We have some consumers that say, ‘the mask digs into my face.'” Arguello says. But, “that’s how you create a tight seal so that nothing gets in. N95s are not traditionally very comfortable, and they’re supposed to be a bit uncomfortable to make that seal on your face.”

People working or spending significant time in high-risk areas like a hospital COVID ward are encouraged to have fit-testing done to make sure the mask seals properly, Rizzo notes. Adjust the straps so they’re snug and pinch the wire in the nose bridge to create a tight fit over the nose.

Someone who’s not in such a risky situation doesn’t necessarily need to go to the trouble for getting the respirator professionally fit, but a proper fit is still important. When you put the mask on and adjust it so the head bands are tight, the nose wire is snug and a seal has been created, “take a deep breath and if you don’t see the mask pull in tighter to your nose and around your mouth as you breathe in, then you know it’s not filtering to the level that we would expect from an N95,” Harris says.

Try readjusting it, and if it’s still not sealing properly, you may have a counterfeit mask.

Rizzo recommends visiting the Occupational Health and Safety Administration and CDC websites for more information about getting a good fit and videos showing how to put on an N95 respirator correctly.

Using a fake mask can increase risk.

Axel Reichert, general manager of Respiratory Personal Protective Equipment for Honeywell, a manufacturer of N95 respirators and other protective gear, says that getting the protection you need is critical. “According to the CDC, an uninfected person with no face covering can be infected if they go within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes. The time increases to 27 minutes if both are wearing a cloth face mask and up to 2,500 hours if both are wearing a fit-tested N95 respirator, which can filter out 95% of airborne particles. Counterfeit N95 respirators pose a tremendous threat to the health of health care professionals, first responders, industrial workers and the general public because they cannot provide that same level of protection from COVID-19 or other airborne diseases,” he says.

From cloth masks to N95 masks, there’s a broad spectrum of protection available. But this can lead you to have a false sense of security, Mir says. “If they knew their mask was not optimal and approved, an individual would likely modify their behavior. Instead, people wearing these fraudulent masks are unknowingly creating risk for themselves and others around them.”

KN95 masks are also sometimes used in place of N95s and look similar, but they aren’t the same. “KN95s are not a NIOSH-approved device. They’re more built for international standards,” Rizzo explains. He notes that these masks are typically made in China and while they can provide good protection, similar to that provided by an N95 mask, they aren’t approved by NIOSH or its rigorous testing procedures.

Harris notes that “the main difference (between N95s and KN95s) is using them in the workplace versus in the general population,” meaning that for someone who’s only using a mask to go to the grocery store, a KN95 mask is probably adequate. But for a health care worker, it’s best to stick with the N95.

What’s more, the CDC estimates that at least 60% of KN95 masks in the United States did not meet the requirements that they intended to meet. The CDC doesn’t offer a list of ways to spot a fake KN95, but it’s probably best to assume that most KN95 respirators aren’t offering the same level of protection as a NIOSH-approved N95 respirator.

What should you do if you have a counterfeit mask?

“If you suspect you have a counterfeit N95, don’t use the respirator and return it,” Reichert advises.

Zeh adds that you should report it as a counterfeit to the manufacturer that it’s being modeled after “as well as the distributor you may have purchased it from with the details so it can be logged and pursued by the respective legal arms of those entities to resolve. If it’s not a common, recognized market brand, you could also contact NIOSH, as they continually update the fraudulent respirator webpage.”

Mir recommends reporting fraud through 3M‘s website or the Federal Trade Commission. You can also check the CDC’s website for specific examples of fraudulent masks and masks being erroneously marketed as NIOSH-approved.

Where to get authentic N95 masks

As companies have pivoted to manufacture more masks and made more PPE available to anyone who needs or wants these items, some manufacturers have opened direct-to-consumer shops on their websites or begun distributing authentic N95 masks via third-party vendors.

If you’re shopping for N95 masks, Zeh says that “reputable manufacturers and distributors” are typically best positioned to help you “make an informed decision for whatever particular applications you or your organization are concerned with.”

Arguello also encourages you to buy from an established company “that’s not new to manufacturing medical devices,” rather than a fly-by-night operation that has no track record. And he recommends buying “direct from the manufacturer where you can” to cut out the middle man and ensure that the mask you’re purchasing is coming from the manufacturer.

Buying from local medical suppliers is one option. However, Mir notes that “online shopping is a bit more challenging because fraudulent companies are savvy at attracting the buyer and adept at misleading.”

When buying from an online outlet like Amazon or another aggregate site, first Google the name of the company that’s providing the mask to see if they actually exist. If you can’t find “appropriate contact information for the manufacturer or if you’re buying from a retailer who sent you an email and you can’t find an associated website, that’s a red flag that they’re not linked with a legit manufacturer,” Harris says.

No matter which site you purchase from, the Federal Trade Commission recommends paying by credit card, as that offers an additional path for recourse in case you receive fraudulent merchandise.

Lastly, the CDC hosts a list of NIOSH-approved providers of N95 respirators. Check that list to ensure the company you’re dealing with has the appropriate approvals to sell the products they’re offering.

Double up on cloth masks for extra protection.

If you’re unable to get your hands on an authentic N95 mask, you can get still get a good level of protection by wearing a reusable cloth mask, which is recommended for the general public any time you’re in public or in close proximity to someone not from your household. “A cloth mask is absolutely better than nothing,” Harris says.

“Cloth masks are better at keeping out larger particles, like the droplets that you form when you cough or sneeze. They’re a lot less efficient in keeping the viral particles out of your airway,” Rizzo says. “They also don’t fit as tightly, which means that there’s leakage all around it as well as through the cloth mask.”

However, wearing a cloth mask over a tight-fitting surgical mask improves protection. “CDC research has shown that by double masking, you can get 95% to 97% efficacy in reducing an individual’s exposure to coronavirus,” Harris says.

The CDC recommends selecting masks that:

— Have two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric.

— Completely cover your nose and mouth.

— Fit snugly against the sides of your face and don’t have gaps.

— Have a nose wire to prevent air leakage from the top of the mask.

When wearing a cloth mask, it’s best to “ensure that there are two layers of protection and the mask is made of tightly woven fabric,” Mir says.

Bandanas, gaiters and other single-layer or loose-knit fabrics are not as protective and could leave you more vulnerable than you realize.

Reichert also recommends skipping N95 respirators that have valves. These products “are great for industrial site workers, but the CDC does not recommend them as a source control for airborne viruses such as COVID-19 because they may not protect others in the same room or area.”

N95s can be reused.

In addition to the enhanced protection a real N95 mask offers, it can also be reused, which may be better for the environment.

Harris explains that depending on how you wear your mask, you may be able to get about a month’s worth of use out of it before you need to toss it and get a new one. “If you’re wearing the mask all day, it’s absorbing your sweat and perspiration. And if you’re in a wet or oily environment, the masks do become soiled. Visually inspect it before you put that mask on again. If it’s dirty, get a new one.”

Similarly, if the mask is damaged, has perforations, hole or cuts in it, it’s no longer offering you the same level of protection and it’s time for a new one.

If you’re wearing your mask for short periods, you can reuse it, provided you’re handling it carefully. Harris recommends placing it in a paper bag “such that the air can still move in an out and around that mask to help minimize its maintenance of any contamination from a viral standpoint. If you put it in a plastic bag, you’re just sealing up all those little viral particles that may have been caught by the mask, and you’ll potentially be exposing yourself to them when you pull that mask out the next day.”

Reichert recommends checking the manufacturer’s instructions for reusing N95s. “N95 respirators show wear over the course of just a few days,” and this can leave you less protected than you think. “For example, N95 respirators worn by anesthesiologists during the COVID-19 pandemic failed fit tests after four days of reuse. Since these respirators are disposable, it’s important to replace N95s according to the manufacturer’s instructions.”

Signs your N95 mask is a fake:

— It has ear loops instead of head straps.

— It lacks a TC number.

— The NIOSH logo is missing or spelled wrong.

— There are no markings at all.

— It has decorations or includes decorative fabrics.

— It’s marketed as “approved for children.”

— It doesn’t make a proper seal on your face.

Update 02/16/22: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.