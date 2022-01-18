CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 6:45 PM

Balanced Fund 16666.95 – 1.28 – 1.15 – 2.54

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2383.75 – .84 – 1.04 – 2.92

Emerging Markets 432.41 – 1.22 + .48 – .19

Equity Income Fund 17711.13 – 1.40 – 1.13 – .70

GNMA 765.30 – .50 – .71 – 1.62

General Municipal Debt 1521.31 – .17 – .27 – 1.08

Gold Fund 355.65 – 1.11 + .59 – 3.81

High Current Yield 2581.20 – .31 + .01 – .97

High Yield Municipal 737.97 – .15 – .25 – .99

International Fund 2467.80 – 1.75 – .59 – 2.17

Science and Technology Fund 5198.20 – 3.40 – 3.76 – 9.16

Short Investment Grade 387.73 – .16 – .23 – .53

Short Municipal 192.51 – .05 – .12 – .33

US Government 711.31 – .54 – .69 – 2.04

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

