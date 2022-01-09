AP Top Political News at 2:46 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine As spending bill stalls, Biden climate goals remain elusive Kazakhstan…

Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine As spending bill stalls, Biden climate goals remain elusive Kazakhstan adds uncertainty to talks with Russia on Ukraine Obama, Biden honor Sen. Reid as man ‘who got things done’ Biden’s economic challenge: Finding workers and goods Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims Cruz apologizes for describing Jan. 6 attack as terrorism US, NATO rule out halt to expansion, reject Russian demands Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.