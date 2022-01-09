CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 2:46 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine

As spending bill stalls, Biden climate goals remain elusive

Kazakhstan adds uncertainty to talks with Russia on Ukraine

Obama, Biden honor Sen. Reid as man ‘who got things done’

Biden’s economic challenge: Finding workers and goods

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

Cruz apologizes for describing Jan. 6 attack as terrorism

US, NATO rule out halt to expansion, reject Russian demands

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up