AP Top Political News at 10:47 p.m. EST The Associated Press

GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel Army ups bonuses for recruits to $50K, as COVID takes…

GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel Army ups bonuses for recruits to $50K, as COVID takes toll Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action Democrats push rival bill sanctioning Russia over Ukraine Trump slams politicians who won’t say they got booster shots Top GOP member on House Intel calls for more Ukraine support US hits NKorean officials with sanctions after missile test Interior to hold auction for offshore wind power in NY, NJ Biden redoubling focus on testing amid shortages, confusion Biden pays silent tribute as Reid lies in state at Capitol Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.