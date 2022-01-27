AP Top Political News at 10:41 p.m. EST The Associated Press

After bitter battles, Senate eyes less toxic court fight Who’s who among some possible top Supreme Court contenders Biden’s high…

After bitter battles, Senate eyes less toxic court fight Who’s who among some possible top Supreme Court contenders Biden’s high court pledge shows growing power of Black women Low public confidence in Supreme Court as Breyer retires Breyer leaves a court more conservative than one he joined Key Pa. Dems to miss Biden visit, cite scheduling conflicts Federal judge throws out oil lease sale in Gulf of Mexico Palin dines out again in NYC days after positive virus test Kerry warns governments falling short on climate efforts Tim Ryan, not onstage, is early focus of Ohio Senate event Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.