Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in New Mexico

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for more than 500 K-8 public schools in New Mexico, showing the best…

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for more than 500 K-8 public schools in New Mexico, showing the best public elementary and middle schools in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

Here are the top schools in each category:

[Read: How Children Learn to Write.]

Top Elementary Schools in New Mexico

— Mountain Elementary is a K-6 school in Los Alamos, New Mexico, with 450 students, 41% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 68% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

— Hubert H Humphrey Elementary is a PK-5 school in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with about 500 students, 40% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 70% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 64% did so for reading.

— Double Eagle Elementary is a PK-5 school in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with about 580 students, 41% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 69% did so for reading.

— Wood-Gormley Elementary is a K-6 school in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with about 330 students, 52% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 59% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 71% did so for reading.

— S.Y. Jackson Elementary is a K-5 school in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with about 550 students, 40% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 63% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 63% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top New Mexico elementary schools as well as top New Mexico charter elementary schools and top New Mexico magnet elementary schools.

[Read: What Is a Magnet School?]

Top Middle Schools in New Mexico

— Sidney Gutierrez Middle is a charter school serving grades 6-8 in Roswell, New Mexico, with about 70 students, 60% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

— Albuquerque Institute of Math & Science is a charter school serving grades 6-12 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with about 380 students, 61% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 74% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading.

— Taos Academy is a charter school serving grades 5-12 in Taos, New Mexico, with about 240 students, 58% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 37% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 57% did so for reading.

— Desert Ridge Middle is a school serving grades 6-8 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with about 1,000 students, 57% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 56% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 59% did so for reading.

— Holloman Middle is a school serving grades 6-8 on Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico. It has about 200 students, 52% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 52% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 62% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top New Mexico middle schools as well as top New Mexico charter middle schools and top New Mexico magnet middle schools.

More from U.S. News

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Oklahoma

What Is Project-Based Learning?

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Kansas

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in New Mexico originally appeared on usnews.com