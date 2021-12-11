CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Maryland sheriff: Motorist who struck pole was shot first

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 6:10 PM

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland man whose vehicle struck a utility pole had actually been shot while driving and later died. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old William James Doran was pronounced dead at a hospital following the Friday evening accident. A news release says deputies responded shortly before 7 p.m. to a crash, and medics on the scene performing CPR on the driver figured out he had been shot in the upper body. The sheriff’s office is seeking information from the public about what happened.  

