CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Latest News » Last teen in college…

Last teen in college student’s fatal stabbing pleads guilty

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 8:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — A teen who authorities say fatally stabbed a New York City college student in December 2019 has pleaded guilty to murder and robbery. Rashaun Weaver, now 16, faces 14 years to life in prison when he is sentenced next month. In state Supreme Court in Manhattan, he admitted stabbing Tessa Majors, an 18-year-old first-year student at Barnard College, in Manhattan’s Morningside Park. An email seeking comment was sent to his attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman. Weaver and another teen were charged as adults in the killing; a 13-year-old was tried as a juvenile. 

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

Recent travel guidance for using government devices gives best practices in unsecure countries

With deployments ramping up next year, senators seek more transparency on VA EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up