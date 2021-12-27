Balanced Fund 17127.80 + .69 + 1.90 + 13.36 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2454.89 + .19 – .36 – .54 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 17127.80 + .69 + 1.90 + 13.36

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2454.89 + .19 – .36 – .54

Emerging Markets 431.69 + .22 + 1.47 – 1.91

Equity Income Fund 17786.71 + 1.15 + 2.44 + 24.23

GNMA 778.00 – .06 – .19 – 1.29

General Municipal Debt 1537.40 + .03 + .06 + 2.83

Gold Fund 364.25 + .30 + 3.10 – 11.08

High Current Yield 2609.68 + .38 + .83 + 5.98

High Yield Municipal 744.74 + .04 + .03 + 5.93

International Fund 2514.29 + .54 + 2.61 + 10.95

Science and Technology Fund 5856.89 + 1.57 + 5.32 + 21.30

Short Investment Grade 389.67 – .02 + .07

Short Municipal 193.20 + .22

US Government 724.23 – .29 – .72 – 2.44

