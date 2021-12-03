Balanced Fund 16668.98 – .34 – .59 + 10.33 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2481.12 + .56 + .91 + .52 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16668.98 – .34 – .59 + 10.33

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2481.12 + .56 + .91 + .52

Emerging Markets 425.39 – 2.09 – .56 – 3.34

Equity Income Fund 16928.60 – .19 – .70 + 18.23

GNMA 779.53 + .06 + .04 – 1.09

General Municipal Debt 1534.86 – .03 + .19 + 2.66

Gold Fund 348.28 – .06 – 4.78 – 14.97

High Current Yield 2568.29 – .01 + .41 + 4.30

High Yield Municipal 744.14 + .03 + .31 + 5.84

International Fund 2428.29 – .86 – .62 + 7.15

Science and Technology Fund 5537.19 – 2.04 – 3.04 + 14.67

Short Investment Grade 389.53 + .07 – .07 + .04

Short Municipal 193.18 + .01 + .02 + .20

US Government 732.84 + .32 + .51 – 1.28

