Important Financial Dates to Mark on Your Calendar

If your New Year’s money resolution is to stay on top of your finances, a calendar can help.

After all, much of staying organized with your finances means keeping track of dates. Just as you don’t want to be late with a credit card bill, you really don’t want to be late filing your taxes.

So pull out your digital or paper calendar and start marking the following dates. Some may not be relevant to your life, but the main point of this exercise is to think about the next 12 months and how your financial situation is likely to unfold.

Jan. 1

There’s a lot to think about today. For starters, you have an entire year ahead of you. Consider these 50 ways to improve your finances in 2022. Commit to a budget, for example, and for motivation think about your summer vacation plans or a big purchase you’d like to make.

Meanwhile, for those collecting Social Security, your paycheck will go up this month with a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment to your monthly benefits. There will also be Medicare changes you’ll want to look into and work into your budget.

Jan. 15

Today is important if you’re lacking health insurance. It’s the last day to enroll in or change plans for 2022 if you’re getting health insurance through the federal health insurance marketplace on HealthCare.gov. After this date, you can enroll or change plans only if you qualify for a special enrollment period.

Jan. 18

This is a day that self-employed people need to be thinking about. Jan. 18 is the date by which you’ll want to send the IRS estimated tax payments (for the fourth quarter of 2021) if you’re a freelance or contract employee.

Typically the date would be Jan. 15, but this year, it’s Jan. 18, presumably because the federal tax return filing date this year is April 18.

Jan. 31

There’s nothing particularly special about this day (unless it happens to be your birthday), but the year is 1/12th over. Have you made progress toward any of your 2022 financial resolutions? If you plan on putting more into your retirement fund or savings account or have vowed to start an emergency fund, what are you waiting for?

This could be a very good date to organize yourself before 2022 rushes by. This year will go by faster than you think.

Feb. 1

To save more in 2022, try a Frugal February challenge.

It’s an idea that’s been around for several years now: Use this shorter-than-usual month to make some financial sacrifices and spend a bit less, save a bit more and try to get your money situation more organized.

There are plenty of other popular money-saving challenges to try. For example, consider a no-spend challenge and join a Buy Nothing group.

March 31

This is an important date for Medicare enrollees. “This is the last day to apply for Part A and B, which begin in July,” says Dan Simon, retirement planning advisor at Daniel A. White & Associates in Middletown, Delaware. He urges any Medicare enrollee to apply by then.

“As with most things in life, planning ahead will typically result in less issues down the road,” Simon says.

April 18

Today is the day you should be filing your federal tax return and likely your state return (unless your state is stubborn and sticks to the typical April 15 deadline; you’ll want to check).

You have until midnight to apply for an extension, e-file or postmark your individual tax return.

Maine and Massachusetts residents can actually circle April 19 on their calendars. That’s because Patriots’ Day is April 18, and in Maine and Massachusetts, that’s a holiday.

In addition, April 18 is the last day to make a 2021 IRA contribution.

April 22

If you have kids, consider marking this date “Teach Children to Save Day.” Sponsored by the American Bankers Association, the program’s goal is to help young people develop a savings habit.

Mary Alice Hughes, co-owner of Insurance Advantage & LMA Financial Services in Jacksonville, Arkansas, suggests an activity to do with your child. Start with three mason jars to decorate.

“One jar for charitable giving, one for saving and one for spending,” Hughes says. “A great rule of thumb for saving that you can teach your kids is give 10% to charity, save 10% for things they want down the road and spend or live on the remaining 80%.”

May 8

It’s Mother’s Day today. If you have a mother in your life, you may want to put some money aside for some flowers, a nice card or perhaps take her out to brunch. Here are some other low-cost ways to celebrate Mom.

May 30

Today is Memorial Day, and while it’s a day for mourning and remembering American military personnel who have died while serving in the United States, it’s also, frankly, a big time for sales. If you’re looking for a deal on appliances, mattresses and even a car, Memorial Day weekend can be a good time to find steep discounts.

June 15

Today is the day when any self-employed taxpayers should make another payment of their 2022 estimated tax for the second quarter of the year. This is assuming that you aren’t already paying income tax throughout the year.

June 19

Today is Father’s Day, so you may want to put some money aside for a gift, card, flowers or lunch. You can also celebrate Dad with one of these free things to do that cost nothing.

June 30

Today is the last day to apply for federal student aid for the 2021-22 academic year. (If you’re hoping to apply for the 2022-23 year, it’s not time yet. That doesn’t start until October.) Here’s where to apply.

You have until 11:59 p.m. CST on June 30, 2022, to file the FAFSA form. If you file but need to make any corrections or updates, those need to be submitted by 11:59 p.m. CST, Sept. 10, 2022.

July 1

We are now halfway through 2021. This is a great time to do a midyear financial checkup. Review what progress you’ve made since the beginning of the year and make plans for the rest of the year to reach your goals.

Aug. 5

This is the start of Missouri’s annual “back to school” tax holiday. On Aug. 5-7, you can buy school supplies and school clothes and computers and receive a sales tax holiday.

And what if you live in one of the other 49 states?

Then you’ll want to search online for your state’s tax holiday to take advantage of tax-free weekend sales. Most states hold them in August, although some are in July.

Sept. 5

It’s Labor Day, another good day for sales. And now that it’s the unofficial end of summer, it’s not a bad idea to start thinking about budgeting and putting money aside from holiday shopping — and in general, thinking about your progress on financial goals.

If you’ve resolved to cut costs, you might want to comparison shop for a new insurance plan or apply for a balance transfer credit card so you can finally kill off some revolving debt.

The point is that a new season is coming, and life tends to get busy in the fall, especially if you have kids. Make sure your budget is prepared.

Sept. 15

This is the day to make third quarter estimated tax payments for 2022 if you’re self-employed. If you’re employed and have tax regularly coming out of your paycheck, you don’t need to give this date a second thought.

Oct. 1

This is another date to keep in mind if you have a child attending college. “If your child plans on filing for federal financial assistance for college, FAFSA applications can be submitted as early as Oct. 1, 2022,” Hughes says. “Make sure you have all of your financial information before starting the application. There is also a FAFSA app that can be used on your phone and other devices.”

Oct. 15

Did you file an extension for your federal taxes? If so, “remember that Oct. 15 is the deadline for completing those tax forms and submitting them,” Hughes says. “There are serious consequences for not paying your taxes on time. The IRS website lists the penalties and charges you may be faced with if you don’t file on time.”

This is also the day when Medicare open enrollment begins. Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2022, is the period to make any changes that you’d like for your 2023 coverage.

Nov. 1

Today is the opening day of the federal health insurance marketplace enrollment for 2023 health insurance coverage. The marketplace open enrollment period on HealthCare.gov runs from Nov. 1, 2022, to Jan. 15, 2023.

This would also be a good time to start thinking about your holiday shopping plan.

Nov. 25

Black Friday is today, followed by Small Business Saturday (Nov. 26) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 28). Did you save up enough to take advantage of the holiday sales?

Dec. 31

Another year in the books.

Before 2023 arrives, you’ll want to think about how financial decisions you make before year-end might affect your taxes next year. For instance, do you want to make one more 401(k) contribution? Or perhaps donate anything to charity to get another tax deduction? Or maybe it’s just time to relax and watch the ball drop at Times Square and know that for the last 12 months you finally were on top of your finances.

And if that’s not the case, there’s always next year.

Update 12/29/21: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.