AP Top Political News at 12:18 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow No shortage of sanction options if Russia invades Ukraine Austin:…

Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow No shortage of sanction options if Russia invades Ukraine Austin: Allies, innovation key to US competition with China Time is no ally as Dems strain to finish Biden’s $2T bill Jan. 6 panel postpones deposition with former DOJ official 2nd Stacey Abrams governor bid sees new tests, intrigues Biden signs stopgap funding bill to keep government running AP Source: NSO Group spyware used to hack State employees Thousands of Air Guard, Reserves don’t meet vaccine deadline China’s communists bash US democracy before Biden summit Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.