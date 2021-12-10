CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
AP Top Political News at 12:59 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps

Services in Washington, Kansas will continue to honor Dole

Court rejects Trump’s efforts to keep records from 1/6 panel

The AP Interview: General says US troops to remain in Iraq

US commander: Al-Qaida numbers in Afghanistan up ‘slightly’

Biden assures Ukraine’s leader of US support to deter Russia

Recall effort against Seattle socialist appears to fail

Biden honors ‘giant of our history’ Bob Dole at US Capitol

NY attorney general seeks Trump’s testimony in civil probe

Can democracy still deliver? Biden convening global summit

