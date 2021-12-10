AP Top Political News at 12:59 a.m. EST

Biden to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps
Services in Washington, Kansas will continue to honor Dole
Court rejects Trump’s efforts to keep records from 1/6 panel
The AP Interview: General says US troops to remain in Iraq
US commander: Al-Qaida numbers in Afghanistan up ‘slightly’
Biden assures Ukraine’s leader of US support to deter Russia
Recall effort against Seattle socialist appears to fail
Biden honors ‘giant of our history’ Bob Dole at US Capitol
NY attorney general seeks Trump’s testimony in civil probe
Can democracy still deliver? Biden convening global summit
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.