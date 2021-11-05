Viewpoint: Thank vets for their military service — and corporate contributions

When the country was torn apart by a great Civil War, a simple handshake between two old friends-turned-adversaries started the…

When the country was torn apart by a great Civil War, a simple handshake between two old friends-turned-adversaries started the long process of healing the divided nation.

Confederate Gen. James Longstreet and Union Gen. Ulysses Grant had been close friends before the outbreak of a brutal war that would see over a million Americans dead or wounded before its end on April 9, 1865, at Appomattox Court House. Many would think that two men who had seen so much brutality and death would have become bitter, angry and unforgiving. But thankfully for the nation, the two soldiers set aside animosities and resumed a friendship that would help the nation heal.

And so it is today.

As Veterans Day approaches, America’s veterans are taking a lead role in healing a divided nation, serving as role models for the future. With the prevalence of heightened racial tensions, military vets are a reminder of a willingness to sacrifice for our shared destiny. The U.S. military has a long and complicated…