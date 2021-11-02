Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Virginia

U.S. News & World Report released nationwide rankings for K-8 public schools last month showing the top public elementary and…

U.S. News & World Report released nationwide rankings for K-8 public schools last month showing the top public elementary and middle schools, including magnet and charter schools, in each state.

The rankings evaluated more than 61,000 schools across the country using performance on state tests, and they provide information such as school size, student-to-teacher ratio and other important data. The result is a list of top-performing schools that can be searched by grade level, location and other parameters.

Rankings in Virginia are available for more than 1,480 public elementary and middle schools, from Arlington to Roanoke. Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Virginia

— Arlington Traditional is a PK-5 magnet school in Arlington, Virginia, with almost 600 students, 62% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 96% did so for reading. The school is also the top-ranked magnet elementary school in the state.

— North Landing Elementary is a PK-5 school in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with more than 460 students, 35% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 96% did so for reading.

— Watauga Elementary is a PK-5 school in Abingdon, Virginia, with 550 students, 10% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 94% did so for reading.

— Hilton Elementary is a PK-6 school in Hiltons, Virginia, with almost 130 students, 5% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 10-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

— Crystal Spring Elementary is a PK-5 school in Roanoke, Virginia, with almost 360 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Virginia elementary schools.

[READ: How to Evaluate Private Elementary Schools.]

Top Middle Schools in Virginia

— Mary G. Porter Traditional is a magnet school serving grades 1 to 8 in Woodbridge, Virginia. It has 685 students, 79% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 96% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 94% did so for reading. The school is also the top-ranked magnet middle school and the fourth-ranked magnet elementary school in the state.

— Honaker Elementary is a PK-7 school in Honaker, Virginia, with more than 620 students, 1% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Pennington is a magnet school serving grades 1-8 in Manassas, Virginia. It has more than 650 students, 67% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 94% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading. The school is also the second-ranked magnet middle school in the state.

— Elydale Middle serves grades 5-7 in Ewing, Virginia. It has more than 140 students, 6% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Old Donation School is a magnet school serving grades 2-8 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. It has almost 1,290 students, 38% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading. The school is also the second-ranked magnet elementary and the third-ranked magnet middle school in the state.

[READ: How Much Does Private School Cost?]

To see more, review the rankings of top Virginia middle schools.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Virginia

— Arlington Traditional is a PK-5 magnet school in Arlington, Virginia, with almost 600 students, 62% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 96% did so for reading. The school is also the top-ranked elementary school overall in the state.

— Old Donation School is a magnet school serving grades 2-8 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. It has almost 1,290 students, 38% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading. The school is also the fifth-ranked middle school overall and the third-ranked magnet middle school in the state.

— Deer Park Elementary is PK-5 magnet school in Newport News, Virginia, with more than 570 students, 58% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 96% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Mary G. Porter Traditional is a magnet school serving grades 1 to 8 in Woodbridge, Virginia. It has 685 students, 79% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 96% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 94% did so for reading. The school is also the top-ranked middle school overall and the top-ranked magnet middle school in the state.

— Arlington Science Focus is a PK-5 magnet school in Arlington, Virginia, with more than 710 students, 52% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 96% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Virginia magnet elementary schools.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in Virginia

— Mary G. Porter Traditional is a magnet school serving grades 1 to 8 in Woodbridge, Virginia. It has 685 students, 79% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 96% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 94% did so for reading. The school is also the top-ranked middle school overall and the fourth-ranked magnet elementary school in the state.

— Pennington is a magnet school serving grades 1-8 in Manassas, Virginia. It has more than 650 students, 67% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 94% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading. The school is also the third-ranked middle school overall in the state.

— Old Donation School is a magnet school serving grades 2-8 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. It has almost 1,290 students, 38% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading. The school is also the fifth-ranked middle school overall and the second-ranked magnet elementary school in the state.

— Francis W. Jones Magnet Middle is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Hampton, Virginia. It has almost 650 students, 60% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 96% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 89% did so for reading.

— Longfellow Middle is a magnet school serving grades 7-8 in Falls Church, Virginia. It has almost 1,340 students, 50% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 97% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Virginia magnet middle schools.

More from U.S. News

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in New Jersey

What Is Reggio Emilia Education?

How to Get Into a Magnet School

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Virginia originally appeared on usnews.com