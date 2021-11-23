Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in North Carolina

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in North Carolina last month, showing the best public…

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in North Carolina last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools, including charter and magnet schools, in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The North Carolina rankings are available for more than 1,950 schools. Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in North Carolina

— Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy is a K-8 charter school in Charlotte, North Carolina, with about 370 students, 73% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

— Lincoln Academy is a magnet school serving grades 4-8 in Greensboro, North Carolina. It has about 700 students, 84% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 49% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 62% did so for reading.

— Magellan Charter is a charter school serving grades 3-8 in Raleigh, North Carolina. It has about 400 students, 24% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 88% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Rea View Elementary is a K-5 school in Waxhaw, North Carolina, with about 670 students, 17% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 84% did so for reading.

— Davis Drive Elementary is a K-5 school in Cary, North Carolina, with about 860 students, 59% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 81% did so for reading.

— Weddington Elementary is a PK-5 school in Matthews, North Carolina. It has about 750 students, 36% of whom are students of color. The student-teacher ratio is 17:1; 85% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 81% did so for reading.

Top Middle Schools in North Carolina

— Brown Summit Middle School is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Browns Summit, North Carolina. It has almost 250 students, 42% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 97% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy is a K-8 charter school in Charlotte, North Carolina, with about 370 students, 73% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

— Magellan Charter is a charter school serving grades 3-8 in Raleigh, North Carolina. It has about 400 students, 24% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 88% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Mount Mourne School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Mooresville, North Carolina, with about 490 students, 22% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 86% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Greensboro Academy is a K-8 charter school in Greensboro, North Carolina, with about 760 students, 39% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 83% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 78% did so for reading.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in North Carolina

— Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy is a K-8 charter school in Charlotte, North Carolina, with about 370 students, 73% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

— Magellan Charter is a charter school serving grades 3-8 in Raleigh, North Carolina. It has about 400 students, 24% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 88% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Woods Charter is a K-12 charter school in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, with more than 500 students, 22% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 79% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

— Lake Norman Charter is a K-12 charter school in Huntersville, North Carolina, with more than 2,100 students, 35% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 75% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

— Triangle Math and Science Academy is a K-12 charter school in Cary, North Carolina, with about 900 students, 64% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 78% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

Top Charter Middle Schools in North Carolina

— Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy is a K-8 charter school in Charlotte, North Carolina, with about 370 students, 73% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

— Magellan Charter is a charter school serving grades 3-8 in Raleigh, North Carolina. It has about 400 students, 24% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 88% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Greensboro Academy is a K-8 charter school in Greensboro, North Carolina, with about 760 students, 39% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 83% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 78% did so for reading.

— Endeavor Charter is a K-8 charter school in Wake Forest, North Carolina, with more than 500 students, 20% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 81% did so for reading.

— The Expedition School is a K-8 charter school in Hillsborough, North Carolina, with about 360 students, 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 74% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in North Carolina

— Lincoln Academy is a magnet school serving grades 4-8 in Greensboro, North Carolina. It has about 700 students, 84% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 49% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 62% did so for reading.

— Irwin Academic Center is a K-5 magnet school in Charlotte, North Carolina, with 365 students, 76% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 83% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 79% did so for reading.

— Cox Mill Elementary is a K-5 magnet school in Concord, North Carolina, with more than 1,100 students, 59% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 78% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 75% did so for reading.

— Grand Oak Elementary is a K-5 magnet school in Huntersville, North Carolina, with 545 students, 27% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 68% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 71% did so for reading.

— Brooks Global Elementary is a K-5 magnet school in Greensboro, North Carolina, with about 380 students, 73% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in North Carolina

— Brown Summit Middle School is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Browns Summit, North Carolina. It has almost 250 students, 42% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 97% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

— Piedmont IB Middle is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Charlotte, North Carolina. It has almost 1,100 students, 81% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 23-to-1; 73% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 73% did so for reading.

— Waddell Language Academy is a K-8 magnet school in Charlotte, North Carolina, with more than 1,350 students, 57% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 68% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 66% did so for reading.

— Randolph Middle is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with almost 1,200 students, 67% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 74% did so for reading.

— The Downtown School is a PK-8 magnet school in Winston Salem, North Carolina, with about 420 students, 55% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 58% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 68% did so for reading.

