Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in New York

U.S. News & World Report released nationwide rankings for K-8 public schools last month showing the top public elementary and…

U.S. News & World Report released nationwide rankings for K-8 public schools last month showing the top public elementary and middle schools, including magnet schools, in each state.

The rankings evaluated more than 61,000 schools across the country based on performance on state tests, and they provide information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data. The result is a list of top-performing schools that can be searched by grade level, location and other parameters.

Rankings in New York are available for almost 3,200 public elementary and middle schools, from Manhattan to Buffalo. Here are the top five schools in each category:

[READ: Why Choose a STEM Private School?]

Top Elementary Schools in New York

— New Explorations Into Science, Technology and Math, often called NEST, is a K-12 school in Manhattan with about 1,800 students. Roughly 61% are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 97% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading. The school also ranked fifth in the state’s best public middle schools.

— P.S. 77 Lower Lab School is a K-5 school in Manhattan with about 360 students. Roughly 58% are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1, and 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math and reading.

— TAG Young Scholars is a K-8 school in Manhattan with about 590 students. About 81% are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 93% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

— The Academy for Excellence Through the Arts is a PK-4 school located in Forest Hills, New York, with about 280 students. About 63% are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1, and 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math and reading.

— The 30th Avenue School is a citywide gifted and talented school in Astoria, New York, that serves about 540 students in grades K-8. About 69% are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 96% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 97% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top New York elementary schools.

Top Middle Schools in New York

— P.S. 122 Mamie Fay is a PK-8 school in Astoria, New York, that serves almost 1,370 students, about 54% are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 79% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 81% did so for reading.

— The I.S. 187 Christa McAuliffe School, in Brooklyn, New York, serves about 980 students in grades 6-8, about 82% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 97% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 96% did so for reading.

— The Baccalaureate School for Global Education in Long Island City, New York, serves 560 students in grades 7-12, about 74% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1, and 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math and reading.

— East Side Middle School in Manhattan serves almost 460 students in grades 6-8, about 38% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 96% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

— New Explorations Into Science, Technology and Math, often called NEST, is a K-12 school in Manhattan with about 1,800 students. Roughly 61% are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 97% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading. The school also ranked as the state’s best public elementary school.

To see more, review the rankings of top New York middle schools.

[READ: How to Evaluate Private Elementary Schools.]

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in New York

— PEARLS Hawthorne School in Yonkers, New York, serves almost 920 students in grades PK-8, about 77% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading. The school also ranked as the top magnet middle school in New York.

— P.S. 64 Frederick Law Olmsted is a magnet school in Buffalo, New York, serving 550 students in grades PK-4, about 43% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 73% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 81% did so for reading.

— The Patricia A. DiChiaro School is a magnet school in Yonkers, New York, that serves about 550 students in grades PK-8, about 48% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 73% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 61% did so for reading. The school also ranks as the fourth-best middle school in the state.

— New Visions Elementary School is a magnet school in Freeport, New York, serving almost 490 students in grades K-4, about 92% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 62% did the same for reading.

— Daniel Webster Elementary School is a magnet school in New Rochelle, New York, serving 485 students in grades K-5. About 58% are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 71% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 65% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top New York magnet elementary schools.

[READ: Understanding Charter Schools vs. Public Schools.]

Top Magnet Middle Schools in New York

— PEARLS Hawthorne School in Yonkers, New York, serves almost 920 students in grades PK-8, about 77% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading. The school also ranked as the top magnet elementary school in New York.

— Merrick Avenue Middle School, in Merrick, New York, is a magnet school serving about 770 students in grades 7-8, about 18% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 10-to-1; 83% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 66% did so for reading.

— P.S./M.S. 200 Magnet School of Global Studies and Leadership is a magnet school in Flushing, New York, serving about 540 students in grades PK-8, about 89% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 50% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 58% did so for reading.

— The Patricia A. DiChiaro School is a magnet school in Yonkers, New York, that serves about 550 students in grades PK-8, about 48% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 22-to-1; 73% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 61% did so for reading. The school also ranks as the third-best elementary school in the state.

— P.S. 121 Nelson A. Rockefeller is a magnet school in Brooklyn, New York, serving almost 335 students in grades K-8, about 67% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 7-to-1; 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 57% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top New York magnet middle schools.

More from U.S. News

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Pennsylvania

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in New Jersey

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in California

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in New York originally appeared on usnews.com